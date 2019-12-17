This past weekend saw the 52nd anniversary of the Silver Bridge collapse.
The story of the Silver Bridge is familiar to longtime residents of the Tri-State. The bridge opened in 1928 and connected the communities of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, and Gallipolis, Ohio, although the Ohio end of the bridge was a few miles north of Gallipolis at the community of Kanauga. The evening of Dec. 15, 1967, a structural member of the Silver Bridge failed and the bridge, which had no redundancy in its weight-bearing members, fell into the Ohio River. The death toll was 46, although some people say it was 47, considering one victim was pregnant.
After the Silver Bridge collapse, Congress mandated that states inspect their bridges every two years. Bridges with known problems are inspected annually. These inspections allow states to place weight limits or other restrictions on bridges so what happened at Point Pleasant 52 years ago won’t happen again.
Sunday also was the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Silver Memorial Bridge, which replaced the Silver Bridge. Soon after the Silver Bridge fell, President Lyndon Johnson and others pledged to have another open within two years. It was an ambitious goal, as a replacement bridge had not been in the works.
In the late 1960s, very few Ohio River bridges in this part of the river were targeted for replacement. The new bridges we got were mainly those built for the interstate highway system, which was still under construction. Highway money that was available after World War II went to rebuild the road system. Bridges had to wait.
The Silver Memorial Bridge project received the resources it needed, and it opened on time. It was the first four-lane Ohio River bridge between Cincinnati and at least Marietta.
The Ohio River bridge at St. Marys, West Virginia, was identical in design to the Silver Bridge. As there was no way with the technology available at the time to detect the defect in the Silver Bridge that led to its collapse, the St. Marys bridge was demolished and replaced with one of the same design as the Silver Memorial Bridge.
It took a while, but the Silver Bridge sparked the realization that the pre-Depression bridges over the Ohio River were nearing the end of their useful lives. Traffic was heavier in both weight and volume than the old bridges were designed to handle. This part of the Ohio Valley has seen several new bridges open in the past 50 years. Some replaced old bridges. That happened at Huntington and at Ironton, Pomeroy and Portsmouth, Ohio. Some new bridges provide redundancy so that traffic does not come to a halt if a bridge is closed temporarily and to relieve congestion. That has happened at Huntington and Ashland and at Portsmouth. And some bridges have been built where there had been none before, such as at Ravenswood, West Virginia, and Greenup, Kentucky.
It’s been the same on the Kanawha River, where bridges at Point Pleasant, St. Albans and Chelyan have been replaced and a new bridge was built at Buffalo. A bridge over the Kanawha River to relieve congestion on the Interstate 64 bridge at Nitro is scheduled for completion in the next few years.
The Silver Bridge collapse was one of the worst bridge disasters in U.S. history. The anniversary was a reminder of what needed to be done to make big bridges safer. And it’s a reminder of what has been done in the half century since.