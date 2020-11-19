A tractor-trailer accident on an Ohio River bridge in Cincinnati last week may have forced people in that area to consider the need for tolls to build new bridges in high-traffic areas.
The collision of two tractor-trailers on the Brent Spence Bridge, which carries interstates 71 and 75 between Northern Kentucky and downtown Cincinnati, resulted in a fire that damaged the nearly 60-year-old bridge. Repairs to the bridge will require it to be closed until two days before Christmas.
As noted in an article from the Washington Post published in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday, the Brent Spence Bridge opened nearly 60 years ago as a double-decker bridge with three lanes in each direction. It was designed to carry 80,000 vehicles per day. The most recent traffic count says it handles 173,000. To help traffic flow, the three lanes plus an emergency lane were converted into four narrow lanes with little or no room for error.
There has been talk in the Cincinnati area for years of the need for another bridge to relieve the load of the Brent Spence Bridge, but the estimated $2.5 billion cost has been too much to overcome. That’s roughly equal to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s annual budget. Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump both promised to find money to replace the bridge, but neither did.
It’s not just the cost of the bridge; access and exit ramps would need to be built in an area already congested with them.
One sticking point has been tolls. No one wants to pay tolls to cross a new bridge when they can cross an old one for free. But $2.5 billion has to come from somewhere.
Drivers in the Louisville area had to agree to tolls to pay for two new bridges there. Neither bridge has a toll booth of the kind found on the West Virginia Turnpike or that was used on Huntington’s Ohio River bridges in the 1970s. Both use automated systems to bill owners of vehicles that cross them.
No one is talking publicly — yet — about whether a proposed new Ohio River bridge in the Lesage area of Cabell County would require tolls, but given the cost of infrastructure and the competition for infrastructure dollars, it could be a question that comes up.
Sixty years is probably a good run for a steel bridge designed in the 1950s that carries more than twice the traffic it was expected to. Last week’s accident in Cincinnati showed how vulnerable aging infrastructure is to events that cannot be predicted but can be expected.
Tolls are a fact of life in many places. No one likes them, as people who drive the West Virginia Turnpike can attest, but they may become more necessary in high-traffic areas to keep up with infrastructure needs.