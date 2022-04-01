For decades, the R.E. Burger Power Plant at Dilles Bottom, Ohio, stood along the Ohio River, plainly visible to people driving north on West Virginia 2 toward Moundsville. The plant dominated the Ohio shore as seen by visitors to Moundsville Riverfront Park.
The power plant’s owners took it out of service years ago. It was a victim of economic, regulatory and political forces that doomed many small coal-burning power plants in the Ohio Valley.
It was demolished in the past decade in part because the U.S. subsidiary of Thailand-based petrochemical giant PTT Global Chemical wanted to take advantage of natural gas and natural gas liquids in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
That was a time when at least four new ethane crackers and other plants were being proposed. A Brazilian company was interested in building one in Wood County. There was talk of a small one in the Kanawha Valley. Shell Chemical looked at three states and announced plans to build one at Monaca, Pennsylvania, near West Virginia’s Northern Panhandle.
The $6 billion Shell plant is on track to go into operation later this year. Plans for the Wood County plant was abandoned, and nothing came of the Kanawha County idea.
According to the Associated Press, PTT Global Chemical received $20 million from JobsOhio — Ohio’s private economic development office — for development work on the plant near Moundsville, and now it has repaid the money after it failed to make an investment decision by 2020.
PTT Global had issued frequent statements saying it was lining up other investors, but the market for natural gas liquids processing in the Ohio Valley didn’t live up to the optimistic projections.
“They can’t find a partner because of market conditions,” Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted told the AP. “They’re the ones who made the promise on what they’re going to do, and it’s up to them.”
Husted added, “The last thing I’m going to do is create a false hope. People in Appalachia have been promised a lot of things that businesses never delivered.”
PTT Global Chemical spokesperson Dan Williamson told the AP the company has invested $300 million in the project and is committed to building the plant. He said there is no deadline for a decision on building it.
Ohio officials, however, appear to have lost patience with PTT Global Chemical and are ready to move on. Ohio set conditions on a company receiving state assistance to bring industry to an area that needs it, and it enforced those conditions.
Industries looking to build new facilities are more interested in greenfield sites than they are brownfield sites. That’s understandable, as sites that had been farmland or otherwise vacant don’t carry the legacy costs that brownfield sites do. But brownfields are there because those sites once were attractive, and they can be again. PTT Global Chemical’s final decision on its site near Moundsville — what it will be — does not negate that fact.
This region has several unused brownfield sites that could be developed. The success of The Point industrial park at South Point, Ohio, shows brownfields have promise. So does the former Owens-Illinois site in Huntington. This region has other brownfields that can bring jobs and activity to the region if they are developed in ways that attract investment.