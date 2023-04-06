There’s a legal strategy known as lawfare. If you oppose something, you sue, sue and sue again, tying it up in court until its proponents surrender. It’s a war of attrition. It worked against the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, and groups using it to stop the Mountain Valley Pipeline scored another victory this week.
As reported by HD Media’s Mike Tony, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit sided with West Virginia environmental groups Monday in a ruling that found the state Department of Environmental Protection’s justifications for its 2021 water quality certification for the pipeline “deficient.”
The DEP failed to adequately address the project’s history of water quality violations or include conditions requiring oil and gas construction permit program and stormwater pollution prevention plan compliance, the court ruled.
The court also found the DEP wrongly relied on federal upland construction standards to support its determination that in-stream activities would meet state water quality regulations and failed to explain why it bypassed a location-specific review of whether the project would degrade state waters, the court ruled.
“We appreciate the common sense reflected in the court’s decision,” West Virginia Rivers Coalition Executive Director Angie Rosser said in a statement. “MVP has already gone too far in damaging West Virginia’s water resources, particularly in some of our most valuable mountain headwater systems. WVDEP clearly cannot make a good conscience argument that MVP will not further violate water quality standards.”
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., had a different opinion of the court’s ruling.
“It is infuriating to see the same 4th Circuit Court panel deal yet another setback for the Mountain Valley Pipeline project and once again side with activists who seem hell-bent on killing any fossil energy that will make our country energy independent and secure,” he said.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline is to run from northern West Virginia to southern Virginia, crossing Wetzel, Harrison, Doddridge, Lewis, Braxton, Webster, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Fayette, Summers and Monroe counties in West Virginia.
The Southeast needs natural gas. West Virginia has an abundance of it — far more than it can use. It makes sense to transport gas from here to there. Pipelines are the safest and most economical way to do that.
People are fine with tearing down mountains to build four-lane highways or shopping centers, but they’re not OK with disturbing a few acres of wetlands or a few small streams to accommodate energy projects that involve fossil fuels?
It’s past time to get this pipeline built. There’s no way a project this size can avoid any environmental violation, however small. The DEP needs to do a better job in its regulatory process while courts must weigh the severity of violations rather than allow the lawfare to continue.
