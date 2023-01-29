The Polymer Alliance Zone of West Virginia has taken on the challenge of bringing activity back to a former industrial site in Huntington. It won’t be easy, but it’s important for the city for the project to succeed.
Last month the Polymer Alliance Zone, or PAZ, closed on the $7.5 million purchase of the former industrial building at 900 West 9th Ave. The building has 363,000 square feet of floor space. An existing tenant leases about 150,000 square feet of that, leaving more than 200,000 square feet available for lease. It has rail service adjacent to it and at least one spur into the building. And it has six overhead cranes.
The building must receive a thorough cleaning before it can be put on the market for lease or sale, Burdette said. Removing a half-century’s accumulation of dirt and grime could take six to nine months, he said.
“It’s got great bones, and we’re gonna give it the attention it needs and hopefully find a company that will create some jobs in Huntington,” Burdette said.
It’s a worthy project that would help the regional economy if it succeeds, although recent trends present some headwinds. Growing companies prefer undeveloped sites, although it can be argued that flat farmland is developed, considering that the alternative is Appalachian hardwood forest. Toyota wanted a greenfield site for its plant in Putnam County. Nucor Corp. chose to build its steel mill in Mason County instead of taking advantage of the infrastructure already in place in Ashland, Kentucky, where Armco once employed thousands in making steel. Companies have their reasons, and they will seek out what they think fits their needs best.
This region has an ample supply of brownfield sites where smokestack industries once stood. Some of those buildings have been demolished and their sites remain empty, waiting in vain for someone to repurpose them and put them back into production.
The Huntington Area Development Council has had success in the past with shell buildings — four walls and a roof; dirt floors — that can be finished to a buyer’s specifications. That program has tapered off in recent years.
“One of our biggest challenges in Cabell and Wayne is having ready sites and buildings available for new investors to consider,” HADCO President David Lieving told Pace.
If HADCO cannot meet the real estate requirements of businesses it tries to recruit, they will locate elsewhere, Lieving said.
“This is a large industrial building in the center of the Huntington Industrial Center that has rail and many other amenities. Rail-served properties are rare in our entire region. The building will require some investment to update it and to get it ready for a new business to occupy the space, but it is a good opportunity for us to attract some new business to locate operations here in Huntington.”
It could be months before PAZ and HADCO learn exactly how attractive the building is to prospective investors. The important thing is that a building is being prepared instead of demolished, and maybe in a couple of years it will hum again with the activity of people earning a living.
