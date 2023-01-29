The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Polymer Alliance Zone of West Virginia has taken on the challenge of bringing activity back to a former industrial site in Huntington. It won’t be easy, but it’s important for the city for the project to succeed.

Last month the Polymer Alliance Zone, or PAZ, closed on the $7.5 million purchase of the former industrial building at 900 West 9th Ave. The building has 363,000 square feet of floor space. An existing tenant leases about 150,000 square feet of that, leaving more than 200,000 square feet available for lease. It has rail service adjacent to it and at least one spur into the building. And it has six overhead cranes.

