Dale Burcham has decided about 60 years of public service is enough, so he’s calling it quits, sort of.
Burcham, 90, announced at the Proctorville, Ohio, Village Council meeting on July 1 that he was retiring from elected office, according to the Ironton Tribune. Burcham is best known for having served as the Lawrence County clerk of courts for more than 32 years before he retired from that office in 2004. In Ohio, the clerk of courts keeps official records of lawsuits, judgments and other court documents. The clerk of courts also records vehicle titles.
After retiring from the courthouse, Burcham served as mayor of Proctorville and as a member of the village council there. He had also served in village office before his time as clerk of courts. Altogether, before his time as clerk of courts and after, he served 24 years in village office.
According to the Tribune, Burcham cited two accomplishments outside the normal duties of his elected offices as his proudest accomplishments: helping establish Lawrence County’s 911 system and purchasing the historic jail building in the Burlington community for the county.
When he was asked what has changed most about public service since he began, Burcham said the increased hostility and partisanship.
“There’s too much of that on both sides,” he said.
Burcham was a proud Democrat, but he was able to work with Republican officeholders in a nonpartisan way. He was from an era when Lawrence County voters preferred stability in most county offices. There was regular turnover on the county commission, but voters usually turned to familiar names at election time — Ray “Moose” Dutey, Lloyd W. Burwell, Kenneth B. Ater, Ray Waller and others. It wasn’t unusual for Burcham to run for re-election without opposition in either the primary election or the general election.
Burcham told the Tribune he hasn’t totally retired. He plans to remain on the boards of the Briggs-Lawrence County Public Library System, the Chesapeake Community Action Organization and Citizens Bank.
Despite his age, Burcham figures he still has about 15 years left, so he wants to continue helping people.
Burcham’s retirement from public office points to the generational change of public life. At the national and state levels, cooperation between the political parties is so 1980s. Today it’s winner-take-all. Concessions are for losers. Pardon the nostalgia, but this nation has lost too much with this generational change. Perhaps the generation that’s now in school will recapture what’s been lost, and perhaps we’ll have a few people like Dale Bucham in public office whose goal is to help people and not serve a party or a rigid ideology.