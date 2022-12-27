The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Cabell County Commission wants an audit of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s drug addiction and harm reduction program to determine if it’s worth the commission’s continued support in the coming year.

During the commission’s last regular meeting of the year Thursday, the commissioners approved a resolution seeking an official evaluation and audit of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s syringe exchange program to be done by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource and Office of Health Facility Licensure & Certification.

