The Cabell County Commission wants an audit of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s drug addiction and harm reduction program to determine if it’s worth the commission’s continued support in the coming year.
During the commission’s last regular meeting of the year Thursday, the commissioners approved a resolution seeking an official evaluation and audit of the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s syringe exchange program to be done by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource and Office of Health Facility Licensure & Certification.
Harm reduction programs have been operating in West Virginia since 2011, providing people with substance use disorder a wide range of supplies, information and counseling with the goal to curb the spread of HIV, as well as helping get people into recovery.
Cabell County’s harm reduction program has been operational since 2015. It was opened as a way to tackle substance use as the state’s first pilot syringe exchange program. As with any program dealing with substance abuse and addiction, it has been praised and criticized. It’s an easy target for criticism because of the problems of the people it primarily serves.
The need for a harm reduction program is obvious. As of Nov. 3, Cabell County had 47 known cases of HIV, compared to 34 in 2021 and 45 in 2020. In 2019, the number was 66. From 2014 to 2018 the average was 10. However, health department officials recently said numbers could be a result of better testing.
Needle exchanges are one way of slowing or spread of blood-borne diseases such as HIV and hepatitis.
A law enacted by the Legislature last year requires harm reduction programs to be supported by county and municipal governments. In this case, that means the Cabell County Commission and the Huntington City Council must sign off on the program.
Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said last week the request for the audit was to ensure the program is following Legislature-backed laws and procedures. “This just evaluates to make sure we’re following the law and the rule,” she said.
The commission will have two new members when the new year begins Monday. Liza Caldwell and John Mandt will join Sobonya, and they must be convinced the harm reduction program is worth keeping.
The best-case scenario is that the audit finds the program is effective in its goals and uses its money wisely. In that case, there is little or no reason for the new commission to withdraw its support.
The worst-case scenario is that an independent audit finds the program has fallen far short of its goals, it wastes money and should be terminated. Then the commission has a huge problem in determining what to replace it with.
Now that they are on the commission, Mandt and Caldwell must give sufficient thought to the future of the harm reduction program and the future of the community if they were to vote to discontinue it. If they want to discontinue it, they will need to offer a feasible and politically acceptable alternative, because an increase in HIV and other blood-borne diseases certainly won’t be acceptable.
