Many things that had been community concerns fell out of the spotlight back in March when a large part of everyday life shut down to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Among them was the effort to slow and reverse the spread of HIV in the Huntington area.
Since then, the number of known HIV cases in Cabell County has increased, due in part to anti-coronavirus measures.
As of July 15, Cabell County had 93 cases of HIV, many still linked to the cluster originally reported in 2019, according to the latest statistics available from the state. The county had 82 cases as of Jan. 26 and 85 as of April 8.
“Really, what we are seeing averages out to three new cases a month,” Dr. Michael Kilkenny, medical officer at the Cabell-Huntington Health Department, told The Herald-Dispatch reporter Taylor Stuck in an article published Sunday.
“Because of COVID-19 and safety measures required to protect patients and the staff, contact is limited. So the visits are shorter and less frequent. And this is a population that doesn’t really have the kind of telephone access others have, so the ways to stay in touch are limited. We are dependent on that personal interaction.”
People who have tested positive for HIV are not necessarily at increased risk for contracting COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Based on limited data, we believe people with HIV who are on effective HIV treatment have the same risk for COVID-19 as people who do not have HIV,” the CDC website says.
HIV.gov, a website of the federal Department of Health and Human Services, advises, “Continue taking your HIV medicine, follow the advice of your health care provider, and take everyday preventive actions to keep yourself and others safe from COVID-19.”
Kilkenny said HIV treatment is more successful when a person is also receiving treatment for substance use disorder, but the pandemic has also made finding treatment harder. The health department used to be able to drive people from the health department to a treatment facility, but that face-to-face service has been disrupted.
The harm reduction program never stopped operating — Kilkenny said it’s just not as easy as it once was. But clients can still get tested for HIV or other infectious diseases, get new syringes or referred to treatment.
To be sure, at the moment the COVID-19 virus has caused more harm to the overall health of Cabell County than HIV has in the past six months. That does not mean, however, that we can afford to forget about HIV prevention and treatment.
The health department’s needle exchange program had been criticized before the coronavirus pandemic hit, but not nearly enough to cause it to curtail its activities or end it. That criticism has died down since attention has been focused on the pandemic.
The numbers show that the HIV cluster in Cabell County has continued to get larger. Three new cases a month is better than six, but zero is a more acceptable number. The outreach program to help those with HIV and to prevent new infections must continue.
Each HIV case is a person. They’ve been overlooked by many these past five months, but they cannot be forgotten.