After weeks of debate, members of the Cabell County Board of Education made their decision official Tuesday evening: If the Cabell County Library and the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District want taxpayers’ money to fund part or most of their operations, they should seek voter approval of their own tax levies and stop piggybacking off the school board’s.

Whether that was a wise decision legally or politically will be determined between now and the primary election of May 14, 2024.

