A special election is underway in Cabell County to determine if a property tax levy that has built several new schools and renovated others should be continued. The Herald-Dispatch recommends people vote for the levy.
This would be the second renewal of a levy that has accomplished a lot of good for Cabell County schools. Previous levies have paid for two new high schools, three middle schools and several elementaries. As about any county does, Cabell County has many capital needs. Without the levy, many children will continue to attend school in buildings that are not as good as they could be.
The entire program is about $107.5 million. It would be funded through $87.5 million in bonds with little to no increase in the current tax rate, $10 million in money the school system has on hand for building improvements and possibly $10 million from the West Virginia School Building Authority.
Five elementary schools, both high schools and the Career Technology Center in Cabell County could see extensive upgrades and renovations if voters approve the bond. The bond issue replaces the one that is due to expire next year.
It calls for Meadows Elementary in Huntington, Davis Creek Elementary near Barboursville and Milton Elementary to be completely rebuilt, either on-site or off.
The bond call provides several options for the rebuilding of a new Meadows Elementary, including keeping the school on its current site at the intersection of Hal Greer Boulevard and Washington Boulevard, or moving it elsewhere within the zoning district.
Both Nichols Elementary near Barboursville and Hite-Saunders Elementary near Huntington would receive major renovations including, but not limited to, new windows, doors, roofs, HVAC systems, sprinkler systems and a safe school entrance for Nichols.
Huntington High School and Cabell Midland High School would also receive safe school entrances along with other upgrades that are necessary for the two buildings, which have been in service for more than 20 years.
The Career Technology Center would be expanded or replaced. If it is replaced, one possible location is the former Sears store at the Huntington Mall. If that were to happen, the existing CTC would be remodeled for use as the alternative school and other school district needs.
More than six months of feedback from community meetings, district leaders and committees produced the 10-year Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan, approved by the board in March, which helped outline the bond proposal.
The bond offers a way to get new buildings at no extra expense. The district has many building needs that must be met. They cannot be met without the bond, and the School Building Authority is not likely to provide enough money. West Virginia’s public schools have many needs, and the SBA does not have enough funding to meet them all. Local matching money can be the make-or-break component in requests for SBA grants. This bond would help Cabell County acquire state money.
Early voting began Aug. 7 at the Cabell County Courthouse and at Milton City Hall and ends Wednesday. People may vote at their regular precincts on Saturday, Aug. 22.
For the good of Cabell County school children, the bond merits voter approval.