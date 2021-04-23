While overall enrollment in Cabell County Schools is relatively stable, the distribution of enrollment hasn’t been. Some schools have seen enrollment growth. Some have seen declines. Thus, as Superintendent Ryan Saxe notes, redistricting is necessary to balance the load on buildings and on teachers.
“We are currently exploring the idea of redistricting in order to allow us to more equitably meet the needs of students across all of our schools,” Saxe said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Cabell County Board of Education. “If there are too few students in a building, the number of programs and opportunities we are able to offer may suffer. If there is overcrowding, it becomes challenging for teachers to address the individual needs of all of their students.”
If the school administration’s redistricting plan is adopted, redistricting will be done in two phases. The first would take effect during the 2021-22 school year. The second would follow in the 2023-24 school year, when construction of three new elementary schools is scheduled for completion.
If adopted in its present form, the redistricting plan would affect 19 of the 24 public schools in the county.
The process is necessary because of increasing enrollment at Village of Barboursville Elementary. That school currently is 10 students under its capacity of 643. The plan would redistrict nearly 200 of those students to Nichols, Altizer, Martha and the new Davis Creek elementaries over the two years.
The plan affects middle schools and high schools, too, but because of their number, elementaries are affected most.
One early conclusion from this process is that the plan lists no elementary school closures or consolidations. The county’s enrollment has stabilized to the point where consolidations are no longer considered necessary — thankfully.
Another consideration is the Legislature’s recent approval of a voucher program to enable parents to enroll their children in private schools or to cover some costs of homeschooling them. How that process plays out could have long-term effects on enrollment in public schools. Or it could have practically no effect. It’s too early to tell.
People can view the proposed boundary changes on the Cabell County Schools website, where they can also complete a survey and provide feedback on the proposed plan.
“We’re still early in the redistricting process, and no firm decisions have been made. What our stakeholders say with this survey will certainly help guide our steps forward,” Saxe said.
A fully transparent process is necessary to maintain public trust. So is public participation. If you have concerns, now is the time to make them known, not after the process is finished and the board has voted.