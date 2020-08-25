Cabell County voters — 6.2% of them, actually — decided to invest in their community’s future last week as they approved a bond issue that will allow the Cabell County Board of Education to improve or replace several buildings.
“We are absolutely ecstatic, and we are privileged to be able to pass the largest school bond in West Virginia’s history, and what that’s going to be able to do for the children and the community of Cabell County is just tremendous,” Superintendent Ryan Saxe said after the votes were counted Saturday.
“I think this speaks volumes to how the Cabell County community has always supported their schools, and they see the importance of providing the best opportunity for our students to learn.”
The 2020 school bond is essentially a renewal of the current bond passed in 2006 that helped build Huntington, Barboursville and Milton middle schools, among other projects.
The new bond calls for Meadows Elementary in Huntington, Davis Creek Elementary near Barboursville and Milton Elementary to be completely rebuilt, either on-site or at a new location.
Nichols Elementary near Barboursville and Hite-Saunders Elementary near Huntington are also expected to receive major renovations.
Both Huntington High and Cabell Midland High schools will receive safe school “man-trap” entrances, which many facilities in the county have. They will also receive upgrades that are needed after more than 20 years of use. Yes, those buildings are that old now.
And most interesting of all, the Career Technology Center will receive either major improvements or else relocate. One possible site for relocation is the former Sears store at the Huntington Mall.
The turnout was low compared to a primary or a general election, but special elections often have low turnouts unless the subject is one of intense interest. Building a few new elementaries or relocating the vocational school apparently aren’t of great interest to the community. Or maybe voters figured it would pass without their votes, so why bother?
But that’s the past. Parents and other stakeholders in these schools can look forward to better facilities in the next few years.
The school system has other needs, of course. In an interview with The Herald-Dispatch editorial board in June, Saxe said the district will look to its existing revenue sources and to the School Building Authority for the money necessary for some of them. As an example, Hite-Saunders needs the immediate improvements the bonds will pay for, but for the long term a replacement building must be considered, he said.
There’s another question for the system’s future that must be faced. If shutdowns and lockdowns are to be the normal response when a new communicable disease enters the country, does the school system have the personnel, programs and equipment ready to handle them year after year? Could the future of public education rely on a blend of classroom instruction and at-home learning?
Parents who are trying a blended approach as the school year begins might prefer it for the long term. Or they might not. We’ll have to see. Either way, the system needs to be prepared for a possible (forgive the use of these two words) paradigm shift in the way education is delivered.
That’s a question that can be answered another day, but it can’t be put off for long. Meanwhile, parents, grandparents, students, school employees and others can enjoy the fact that steps are being taken to improve or replace buildings that are the centers of education in Cabell County.