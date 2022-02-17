If you walk into most retail stores in the Tri-State area, you will see that the majority of shoppers don’t wear masks. Store employees might be required to wear them, but shoppers aren’t. The store owners know what their customers want and don’t want.
Health care establishments still require everyone to wear masks inside. Given the nature of their business, that’s understandable.
That leaves schools as one of the few remaining places that require everyone to wear masks while indoors. But some school systems are dropping those mandates.
Tuesday, Kanawha County Schools announced it no longer requires students, employees or visitors to wear masks indoors or on buses. Masks are optional but not mandatory.
Kanawha County’s policy change comes as surges of the delta and omicron variants wane. According to the state COVID dashboard, West Virginia had 5,951 active cases Tuesday. A month ago, the state had 17,364 active cases. On Dec. 15, there were 8,304 cases.
For comparison, Cabell County had 367 active cases on Dec. 15, 1,066 on Jan. 14 and 277 on Feb. 15. That’s in a county of about 94,000 people. Wayne County’s numbers for those three dates were 139, 314 and 125 in a county of about 39,000 people.
So the peak has passed, and with spring about a month away, the seasonal nature of infections should provide further decreases.
The Kanawha County Board of Education gave its superintendent discretion in deciding whether a mask mandate is needed. Cabell County’s policy was set by a board vote. The board voted two weeks ago to extend its mandate through the end of the school year. Wayne County lifted its mask mandate last week after the county was designated as “gold” on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ COVID-19 risk map for three consecutive days.
As of Tuesday, 29 people in Cabell County schools reported active cases of COVID-19. That’s not many people in a county of this size. It indicates the time for strict COVID mitigation measures is passing.
The problem with many of these numbers is that people don’t have many details — age, comorbidities and other factors that measure a person’s vulnerability to COVID-19. Thus, the public at large has little way of knowing how the disease affects the 29 people in the school system, the 367 people in the county as a whole or the public at large.
Most school systems in the state still require masks, so Kanawha County is the exception and Cabell County the rule, with Wayne County in between.
Cabell County school officials have their hands full at the moment with investigating religious revivals and the conduct of fans at basketball games. Nevertheless, they do need to consider whether mask mandates are still needed from a health perspective and whether they now have more drawbacks than benefits.