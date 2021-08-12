Local school officials in West Virginia were stuck with a no-win scenario last week when the state board of education decided it would let county school boards set COVID-related mask policies for the 2021-22 school year.
Cabell County officials decided masks will be optional in most circumstances. The Wayne County Board of Education adopted a policy recommending that masks be worn, but it does not require them. That could change before classes begin if the recent increase in reported COVID infections continues, Superintendent Todd Alexander said.
Local school officials are caught in a politically sensitive spot. Yes, politically, because the nation’s response to the ongoing and seemingly never-ending coronavirus pandemic is more of a political matter than a medical one. On one side are parents who want schools to do everything possible to limit the spread of COVID-19 while students are confined to crowded rooms with ventilation that might not meet modern standards. On the other side are parents who point to statistics that say infections and hospitalizations are up, but fatality rates are down. They don’t believe the delta variant is enough of a clear and present danger to return to last year’s strict measures. There are all sorts of data out there that people can cherry-pick to suit their own needs.
Hanging over all of this is the fact almost no one wants to return to the situation we had last year, when schools were shut down for much of the year and students had to do their learning online, even though some lived in households or areas that had little or no broadband internet access.
“Last school year was extremely difficult for many of our students,” Cabell County Superintendent Ryan Saxe said last week. “Besides dealing with the many personal issues surrounding the pandemic, they had to struggle with imperfect learning situations. We know that most children perform better when they have the support of caring adults and their school community behind them.
“In the year ahead, we want to offer our students a sense of normalcy so they can catch up on what they’ve missed and continue to progress. The time they are in school is crucially important to charting the paths we all hope will lead them to successful, happy lives.”
As Cabell officials noted, parents in their county may still enroll their children in an online option if they believe schools are unsafe for their children.
Cabell and Wayne officials probably made the correct call in making masks optional for now. It provides a temporary solution while everyone waits to see how the delta variant plays out. There will be problems as children adapt to classrooms where some of them are masked and some aren’t. Parents as a whole probably won’t be satisfied, but that would have been the case no matter what the local school officials decided.
The decisions have been made, and schools will need to adapt as this novel coronavirus does, too.