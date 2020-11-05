The Republican Party is in firm control of the State Capitol. Now let’s see what the GOP can do with that power.
The party will have no excuses. For generations, when voting straight-ticket Democrat was the tradition in the Mountain State, Republicans said they could do a better job if only voters would give them the chance.
Well, that chance is here.
Voters gave the GOP a clean sweep of statewide elected offices on Tuesday. Gov. Jim Justice, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, Secretary of State Mac Warner, Auditor John “JB” McCuskey and Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt were returned to office. Voters decided to retire long-time Treasurer John Perdue and replace him with Republican Riley Moore.
Along with that, all four of the state’s Republican representatives in Congress were approved for another term: Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Reps. David McKinley, Alex Mooney and Carol Miller. While young progressives may be gaining ground in urban areas, West Virginia’s version of “the Squad” didn’t fare well.
On the legislative side, the Republican Party solidified its hold on both the House of Delegates and the State Senate.
A few questions remain. Was this an embrace of the Republican Party and a conservative agenda regarding political, economic and social matters, or was it a repudiation of the leftward drift of the national Democratic Party?
The big question, however, is how the leadership of state government will take advantage of the voters’ mandate. It’s interesting that voters returned familiar faces to office despite the overall dissatisfaction with what state government has provided the past few years.
For the most part, we’re satisfied with our emergency services, and the election system served us well despite the surge of absentee voting. But who among us is truly satisfied with the condition of our roads, the response to COVID-19, the state of public education, the price of higher education or the economic conditions in the southern coalfields?
Our elected officials have no more excuses. Voters have given the Republican Party a clear field to work in. The opposition party has little power to obstruct whatever it is Justice and the legislative leadership propose.
The Legislature convenes in two months. That’s two months for Justice and others to present a bold and aggressive agenda for beginning to solve problems that have plagued the state for years.
Politically speaking, there’s little room for the state’s Republican Party to go but down, and lots of room for the Democratic Party to go but up. The next four months should give us a good idea of how well the state’s Republican Party reacts to the power the voters have given it.