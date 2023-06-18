Capchem CEO Johnson Qin speaks as the Lawrence Economic Development Corporation announces an agreement with Capchem Technology USA Inc. for the purchase of land near Ironton to build a lithium-ion battery electrolyte manufacturing facility on Thursday at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce in South Point.
Last week, the CEO of Shenzen Capchem Technology Co. committed to building a factory in Lawrence County, Ohio, to supply materials for lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles. It marked the Tri-State’s first large entry into that industry — an entry that is important considering how government and market forces are pushing Americans to replace their gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles with EVs.
The factory will be on 24.7 acres along Country Road 1A (old U.S. 52) on the property where Dow Chemical once made Styrofoam. It’s a few miles west of Ironton and about 26 miles from downtown Huntington. It will make liquid electrolyte for lithium-ion batteries to be produced elsewhere in Ohio. No one at Thursday’s announcement would disclose which battery maker will buy the product Capchem will produce, although they did say the batteries will go into EVs.
