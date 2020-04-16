We may have reached the peak of the bell curve as it pertains to coronavirus infections, hospitalizations and deaths. Governors of several states have begun talking about how and when to allow nonessential businesses to re-open.
That’s good news to people who have been sitting at home for a month, waiting to get back to work and earn money. But it must be tempered with the reality of today. The virus is still taking its toll on people.
Some states have stay-at-home orders that are set to expire April 30 — two weeks from today — unless they are extended. Some states have stay-at-home orders with no expiration date. Some orders extend into May.
Seven Northeastern states — Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island and Massachusetts — have formed a compact so they can re-open in stages in a coordinated manner. The three Pacific Coast states are doing the same.
As of Wednesday morning, the governors of Ohio and Kentucky had yet to announce plans for when their states would begin easing restrictions on which businesses would be allowed to start back up. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and his advisers say it’s too early to even talk about a timeline, although Justice hopes schools can re-open for at least a short time before the end of their year.
People are getting restless. When Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine gives his daily updates about the coronavirus situation in the Buckeye State, protesters gather at the Statehouse to urge him to ease up on restrictions.
It’s good that officials in several states are listening to their constituents and are beginning to talk about bringing their states’ private sectors back on line. It won’t happen as quickly as the shutdown, and some re-openings remain months off. Those include mass events such as sports.
This is good news to people who want to get back to work or be able to resume their everyday lives. With coronavirus infections leveling off or maybe even trailing off, maybe hair salons and barber shops will open soon, along with some dine-in restaurants. Hospitals and medical practices could resume some elective procedures and tests that have had to be pushed aside while we waited to see what the pandemic would do to our medical facilities.
This does not mean, however, that the fight against the coronavirus has been won. People are still getting sick from it, and people are still dying from it. That was reinforced Monday when state officials said they had found 66 positive cases of COVID-19 at Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. West Virginia has about 16 outbreak clusters across the state, with most of them in long-term care facilities, state health officer Dr. Cathy Slemp said during Tuesday’s briefing.
So while fear of COVID-19 may be fading for most of us, many West Virginians remain in a perilous situation.
To borrow a phrase from the Vietnam War era, we can see the light at the end of the tunnel. It’s still a long, long tunnel, and we still have far to go.
We’ll still need to be careful. Social distancing will likely be part of our vocabulary through the summer. Football season could be delayed.
Patience and prudence will be needed in the next couple of weeks as governors decide which restrictions on their states’ economies can be eased. Some allowances will need to be made, but if we move too fast, we could end up back where we started, and no one wants that.