A feeding frenzy has erupted among entities wanting what they see as their appropriate share of opioid lawsuit settlement money.
Even West Virginia University wants a piece of the action.
On Aug. 22, WVU President E. Gordon Gee and former Ohio Gov. John Kasich announced they had created a nonprofit that will fight to steer cash from any national opioid lawsuit settlements to hospitals. In Gee's case, that is an interesting development considering WVU is affiliated with the WVU Health System, the state's largest health system and largest private employer.
The Associated Press describes Gee's and Kasich's plan as "a tug-of-war over what to do with the potential billions that could flow from a national opioid settlement with drugmakers and distributors, if one is reached. Some individual settlements with counties and states have already been reached and larger pharmaceutical companies could yet cut deals as the clock ticks toward the first trial, which is set for October."
Local governments, including Cabell County and the city of Huntington, say they've had to spend money on law enforcement, incarceration and treatment programs. States say they are best suited to create larger-scale prevention and treatment programs.
According to the AP, Kasich said the money should not go to local governments, which could use the money "to fill potholes or to fill a budget gap or something like that. I want the money to go to the people who are on the front lines, because they are right up against the wall."
Gee says hospitals have had to cope with front-line costs, the space requirements of patients who cannot go home, the medical needs of newborns and added workload and security costs.
West Virginia is dealing with that problem right now. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's office reached a settlement of $37 million with drug distributor McKesson. The outside attorneys hired to handle the suit will receive 13 percent of the settlement, or $4.81 million. Terms of the settlement divide the remaining $32.19 million among Morrisey's office, the Department of Health and Human Resources and the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety. Morrisey has said he plans to turn his $10.73 million share over to the Legislature so it can appropriate the money as it sees fit.
The settlement will be paid in installments, so the Legislature won't have the full amount to appropriate next year, but it should have some money, which will require strategic and tactical decisions on how it can best be used.
Let's step back from the present and look at the past. Where were the hospitals in the opioid fight before the epidemic became widespread? Some had specific programs, such as the neonatal intensive care unit at Cabell Huntington Hospital, which was caring for newborns with neonatal abstinence syndrome years before most residents of the area had ever heard the word "opioid." But were hospitals the ones leading the effort to treat people who wanted to be free from their addictions? Did they know about the overprescription of painkillers that had gone on for years?
On the other hand, how would state and local governments treat money from a national settlement or from state settlements? Would it be directed to prevention and treatment programs with proven records of success, or would some be used as a slush fund for favored programs only minimally related to prevention and treatment?
Settlements will not provide an endless supply of money for policing, diversion programs, prevention efforts, treatment facilities, medical care or anything else related to opioid use and abuse. Before a dime is spent from any settlement, there needs to be a quick but thorough public airing of all possible uses so the maximum public input is available on how the money could best be spent.
Gee and Kasich have brought the fight into the open. Now it's time to ensure the best possible outcome is implemented.