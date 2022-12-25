The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Carolers_01

Music is as much a Christmas tradition as gifts and trees. Here members of the “Old Main Carolers” sing during A Herd Holiday in 2015 on the Marshall University campus.

 FILE PHOTO | The Herald-Dispatch

“Once again, Christmas is here.

“Once again, families are gathered for the age-old celebration centering on a holiday tree, the exchanging of cards and presents, festive food and all the other trappings that are a traditional part of the holiday for most of us.”

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you