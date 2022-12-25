“Once again, families are gathered for the age-old celebration centering on a holiday tree, the exchanging of cards and presents, festive food and all the other trappings that are a traditional part of the holiday for most of us.”
Thus began an editorial written in 1972 by James E. Casto and reprinted each Christmas Day in The Herald-Dispatch through 2003.
Today is one of the few days when the world shuts down. Most stores and restaurants are closed so families can spend time together. Life slows down and allows us to catch our collective breath as we focus on the important things of life. For most of us, that means each other.
In a 24/7/365 economy we need such a day to focus on what’s important. The world is in too much of a hurry. We see so many trees that we lose sight of the forest. Yet we mustn’t forget that not everyone can enjoy this day. Poverty and sickness don’t take holidays off. The weeks leading up to Christmas find people in a mood to help the less fortunate, but we can’t let the mood end today. This day should serve as a reminder that charity is a year-round endeavor.
Christmas is more than trees and gifts. Here in the northern hemisphere, the darkest days are behind us. Light has come back into the world. This day reminds us that we need to be part of that light, too.
Thus these words from The Herald-Dispatch’s traditional Christmas editorial still ring true:
“Christmas is taking time to lend a hand to our less fortunate friends and neighbors in order to make sure that they, too, have a happy holiday.
“And Christmas is, most of all, a welcome pause in our workaday routine — a pause that not only gives us a chance to relax with our families and friends, but also causes us to ponder the Bible story of what happened in that stable in Bethlehem 2,000 years ago.
“Peace, brotherhood and love — that is what Christmas really means. Or it means nothing at all.
“A most merry and blessed Christmas to all.”
So whether you’re observing today in the Christian sense of celebrating your Savior’s birth or whether you’re into the secular side of the holiday, please have a good one and make it a good one for others.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.