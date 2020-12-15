West Virginia State Sen. Chandler Swope, R-Mercer, made an interesting admission when he visited Wayne County recently to meet with other elected officials.
Swope, who represents Senate District 6, which includes part of Wayne County, said he had never been to Wayne County, even though that’s part of his district.
District 6 might as well be called the Leftover District, as its boundaries look like what was left over when the other 16 district maps were drawn in 2011. One end includes all of Mercer County. It then follows the Virginia and Kentucky borders as it makes its way through most of McDowell County and parts of Mingo and Wayne counties until it ends near Ceredo. In McDowell County, the district’s boundary extends like baby fingers into another district to pick up a few precincts.
So, yes, people in Prichard are represented in the Legislature by a person who lives in Bluefield.
The 6th District isn’t the only one with such contours, although it is the most extreme. It’s what happens when senators who draw the redistricting map follow the first rule of redistricting: Protect the incumbents.
Wayne County, which has about 42,500 of West Virginia’s 1.8 million people — about 2.4%. It is divided among three Senate districts. When Swope made his admission, it drew this comment from Wayne County Commission President Bob Pasley: “It makes no sense that we are in three senatorial districts, none at all, and it’s not fair to our people who don’t get a say. If we have representation — strong representation — I think we’d be so much better off.”
District 6, as the other 16, has two senators. The other senator from the district is Mark Maynard, a Republican who lives in Wayne County. Sen. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne, represents the 5th District along with Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell. Then there’s the 7th District, whose senators are Ron Stollings, D-Boone, and Paul Hardesty, D-Logan. So Wayne County does have two of the Senate’s 34 members, or about 6%, which is more than its share of the state’s population. Thus, despite its having been carved among three districts, it does have good representation in the Senate.
Pasley’s complaint is not a new one. It’s heard every 10 years as legislators draw new district boundaries in response to each census. The Census Bureau is scheduled to report county-by-county results from this year’s census before the end of spring 2021. After that will come a special session of the Legislature to redistrict the Senate and the House of Delegates.
This time around, unlike past decades, Republicans will control the process. It’s possible but not likely that Wayne County won’t be carved up among three districts so counties in the central part of the state can be compact.
Swope has plenty of time in the next two years to visit Wayne County and get to know its people and its needs. The Republican leadership will most likely protect his seat and Maynard’s. Whether they represent the same district after the 2022 election remains to be seen, of course, just as whether Wayne County will be part of three districts or fewer.