The Martinsburg (West Virginia) Journal published this editorial on Feb. 18 about concerns regarding the technology that’ll be used for the upcoming census count:
The once-a-decade collection of information about Americans may well go down in history as the first digital Census. Let us hope it also is not recorded as an electronic fiasco.
Officials at the U.S. Census Bureau will be utilizing tons of state-of-the-art technology in gathering information this year. For starters, this will be the first Census in which Americans are being encouraged to participate online, instead of with printed questionnaires. And, later this year, the small army of people going door-to-door to ask questions will be carrying smartphones using a new “app” to assist in collecting information.
Some observers worry about the new reliance on high-tech. They point out that by definition, it has not been tested. That is, we will not know how well a system used on this enormous scale works until we try to use it.
Right on schedule for the naysayers came the Iowa caucuses. ... Democratic Party leaders in that state tried their own high-tech experiment in counting and tabulating votes earlier this month — and it proved a dismal failure.
The two situations are very different, of course. Iowa Democrat leaders were cautioned in advance their “app” might not perform as advertised. They ignored the warnings. And, of course, their resources pale in comparison to those available to the Census Bureau.
Still, reliance on new technology can be risky. Here’s hoping the Census Bureau has a backup if its new system fails to perform accurately.
Good luck to Tri-State communities
The Ashland (Kentucky) Daily Independent published this editorial on Feb. 16 regarding potential publicity for the Tri-State area:
Ashland, Ironton, Kenova and Greenup are among the towns crossing collective figurative fingers for a chance at capturing HGTV’s Ben and Erin Napier’s attention.
The quartet comprises a minuscule fraction of the total number of submissions for HGTV’s upcoming show, “Home Town Takeover.” All towns must have a population of 40,000 or fewer.
According to HGTV’s description, the selected town will witness the rehab of multiple individual family homes and the revitalization of public spaces. The town will be featured in “Home Town Takeover,” a six-episode series featuring Ben and Erin Napier scheduled to premiere in 2021.
While a video was just a part of the complete entry due earlier this month, it’s the most visible to the public eye. All are available to view on YouTube.
All four local towns chose different approaches.
Kenova’s is short, but to the point. The narrator concludes the 2-minute, 40-second video by saying the people of Kenova are ready to roll up their sleeves and work.
A good chunk of Ironton’s is dedicated to the Ro-Na Theatre, local business owners and the rich history of the town.
Greenup focuses on the sights of the town with country music setting the tone. Residents weigh in on what improvements they’d like to see.
Ashland’s video highlights the riverfront, south Ashland and downtown areas as high-potential places.
The fact that these various groups are all making efforts to revamp their towns is admirable.
A win for any of these towns would be a win for the entire Tri-State.
Education needs new perspective
The Inter-Mountain published this editorial Feb. 19 on qualities the next state superintendent of schools should possess:
Some degree of continuity is needed in public school supervision at the state level in West Virginia. But at the same time, things need to be shaken up. A look at measures of school quality, some adopted by state officials, makes that clear.
Perhaps the most important job in the state’s public school system is that of state superintendent. The incumbent, Steve Paine, revealed recently he plans to retire on June 30.
Paine himself, working with the state Board of Education, has launched some reform initiatives. One involves teaching mathematics, an area where there is a clear and present need to do better.
State school board members have the authority to hire a replacement for Paine. A few days ago, board President Dave Perry commented to MetroNews on that.
Finding a new superintendent quickly is important, he said. Agreed. Perry said doing so is “very critical to the stability, the continuity and the transition needs to be as smooth as it can be.” Obviously.
But stability and continuity in one respect are the very last things schools in our state need. State board members should be looking for someone willing to take on the established interests that have blocked real reform for years. In some ways, we need a rebel — and board members should keep their eyes open for one.