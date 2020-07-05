For several weeks following the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd while in the custody of that city’s police, emotions ran strong about police brutality and accountability.
In some cities, people embraced the slogan “Defund the police.” Almost as soon as that slogan took hold, there was debate over what it really meant. Lately, though, that effort has gone almost silent.
With the re-emergence of a second wave of coronavirus infections, those emotions have since calmed, but that does not reduce the need to consider how to hold police accountable when they go too far.
As noted by reporter Courtney Hessler in The Herald-Dispatch a week ago, the debate goes beyond specific policies. It goes to the heart of what police are supposed to do and how they do it.
Jim Nolan, who chairs the Sociology Department at West Virginia University, says policing is about playing a game according to established rules. Officers look for people to arrest. They gain status making arrests. They are trained to be suspicious of strangers and vigilant of danger.
“I think very few police officers would try to really harm someone. They think what they are doing is the right thing,” Nolan told Hessler.
Over time, police departments have developed a military-style approach to law enforcement. They have military ranks and they have referred to people outside the department as “civilians.” The addition of military hardware has added to that trend or at least to that perception.
A couple of weeks ago, the police department in Moundsville obtained a mine resistance ambush protection vehicle from the federal government for use in hostage situations or as a rescue vehicle. Many people questioned why the police department in a city with a population of 8,400 and a low crime rate would need such a vehicle.
Demilitarizing local police departments and moving toward a more social approach would build more trust between police and the communities they serve, Nolan said. Nolan said he has heard from small-town police chiefs who don’t agree with the military-style training recruits receive at the West Virginia State Police Academy. The chiefs must retrain the new officers toward a more small-town model, he said.
On the other side of that, many people in law enforcement resist change, particularly when outsiders call for it. They have the ability to influence local elections, and they too often rally around their peers to the point of protecting those who should be dismissed from their jobs.
And there’s the problem of qualified immunity. That doctrine shields police and some other government employees from personal liability when they themselves break laws. The immunity is not total, but qualified immunity gives police enough cover to go beyond what is necessary and proper to do their jobs.
So what can be done to mend the rift that exists in some places between police and their communities? Getting rid of chokeholds is one thing, and some cities have already taken that step. Limiting qualified immunity is another. Better screening of potential officers is a must.
Other changes will be more difficult, as they require changing the culture within law enforcement. Balancing the needs of communities with officers’ own needs for safety requires thoughtful measures, not ones done in haste. They will need input of communities and buy-in from law enforcement.
The George Floyd incident came when people were restless from coronavirus lockdowns. There have been other incidents when minorities have felt victimized by police. Barring a miracle, another incident is inevitable.
What we as a nation must do is take steps to stretch out these incidents so they happen less frequently and eventually disappear totally. It will take time. It won’t be easy, but the alternative — the status quo — is unacceptable.