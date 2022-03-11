The City of Huntington has suffered a setback in its attempts to regulate sober living houses in town.
Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Alfred Ferguson said Wednesday he will rule in favor of Freedom House Recovery Inc., in the 2400 block of 9th Avenue, after it challenged the city’s decision to deny it a business license.
The hearing centered on the number of residents Freedom House may have at any one time. Freedom House wanted to house 12 residents, but the city said it could have only 10 based on the number of rooms in the building. Jason Goad, an attorney for Freedom House, said the owners of the sober living home would be willing to drop their intended occupancy from 12 to 10 residents.
Ferguson said he would rule that the sober living house could have 10 people in the house and order that the city give it a business license. The city says it plans to appeal.
There are many issues at play in this particular case, including city zoning ordinances and the federal Americans with Disabilities Act. Thus it might not be a bellwether case in the city’s efforts to regulate the number of businesses in town that offer services to people seeking treatment for addiction.
Because of its location and ease of access, Huntington became a prime location for drug trafficking. Crack cocaine, prescription painkillers, meth, heroin and fentanyl were the prime commodities at one time or another. Some of that traffic became violent, and drug trafficking remains active in the city.
As problems related to addiction became too frequent to ignore, Huntington also became a prime location for drug abuse treatment centers. Some were outpatient, and some were residential. Some were reputable and did good work. Word around town is that some aren’t. And that’s where the problem lies.
When the Freedom House case began, City Attorney Scott Damron said Mayor Steve Williams “is very concerned about sober living homes that open in the City that do not go through the appropriate process of obtaining a business license and a certificate of occupancy. He is just as concerned about sober living homes that are opened in order to chase profit rather than to seek the goal of recovery from addiction.”
In September of last year, the mayor set a policy to grant business licenses and certificates of occupancy to sober living home applicants certified by the West Virginia Alliance of Recovery Residences.
“This certification assures that the home is safe, that it provides the necessary programming, that there is sufficient supervision, and that WVARR has determined that the applicant is worthy of receiving individuals in recovery,” Damron said. “Uncertified homes provide no such assurances. This is a reasonable minimum requirement.”
However this one case is resolved, it doesn’t change the fact that cities must have the authority to regulate the drug addiction treatment industry to ensure that their vulnerable residents — permanent or temporary — are getting the help they need and aren’t being scammed and to ensure cities don’t become victims themselves.