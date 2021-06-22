In the past 12 months, 10 unsafe buildings along 27th Street in Huntington have been demolished or are scheduled to be demolished. They are part of a city initiative to remove dilapidated structures.
Christal Perry, the city’s demolition specialist, said 102 of the 119 structures chosen for demolition by the end of this month had been removed as of Thursday. The initiative is called B.A.N.E. 2.0, or Blight and Nuisance Elimination.
“The goal was to get rid of these nuisance properties and create a safe environment for the neighbors in the community,” Perry told The Herald-Dispatch reporter McKenna Horsley.
Perry added that it will be a record number of removals for the city. Previously, 104 homes were removed during the first Project B.A.N.E.
“It was a challenging goal, to say the least, but we have a team of people that are dedicated. And we just know that we are going to be able to meet this goal for the mayor,” Perry said.
Perry said 96 structures are on the unsafe buildings list. The number fluctuates as buildings are removed and others are added. A mix of the city’s general funds, federal money and gifts from an anonymous donor and AT&T’s Believe Appalachia supported the demolition.
If a property is privately owned, it stays with the owner, Perry said. The city puts a lien against the property and works with the owner to make payments on the demolition.
“I know in the past that people have been overwhelmed with these problem properties, but we’re willing to work with you,” Perry said. “The payments (are) no interest. You can pay what you can afford. We just want these properties down. We want the neighborhoods to be safe.”
Huntington Fire Marshal Mat Winters said unsafe buildings can be a hazard to first responders and neighborhoods. Abandoned buildings can become a haven for drug activity and squatters, Winters said. Vandals also target them.
Vacant lots can be a mixed blessing for residential neighborhoods. They can become play areas for children, or they can become places for illegal activity. That’s a challenge for residents and City Hall to take up now that these dilapidated structures have been demolished. But that problem is nowhere near as big as having unwanted vacant buildings near homes.
The presence of deteriorating buildings has been a citywide problem for years. Now the first phase of dealing with that problem is near completion. That’s good news for everyone who lives, works, visits, attends school in or worships in Huntington, which means it’s a positive for the entire region.