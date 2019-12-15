The city of Huntington is looking for an event planner to handle the details of the city’s sesquicentennial celebration in 2021. Yes, in less than two years, the Tri-State’s largest city will celebrate its 150th anniversary.
A planning committee has been meeting in the mayor’s office since May to come up with ideas for two community-wide events in 2021. One will take place on Feb. 27 to mark the date the city was incorporated by the Legislature. The other will be Oct. 22, which will be the 200th birthday of Collis P. Huntington, the city’s founder.
Side note: Collis P. Huntington’s influence was far greater than the founding of Huntington. He was a figure whose influence was national, so the city of Huntington could play a role in several observances in 2021.
Locally, we will have a sesquicentennial and a bicentennial in the same year. We can expect other, smaller events to take place marking both anniversaries, but these two will be the big ones.
The coordinator is expected to be a person of big ideas for the celebration and also a person who can handle details, such as coordinating electrical needs, parking, signage and other small matters that can ruin everything if they’re not done well.
As the sesquicentennial approaches, there will be plenty of commentary about Huntington’s recent past and its future, as there should be.
Huntington is the economic and social anchor of the Tri-State area. Much of what exists in eastern Lawrence County, Ohio, and northern Wayne County is there because of Huntington.
Huntington’s economy has evolved over the years. Although it is the sixth-largest city along the Ohio River, Huntington has never really been what you would call a river city. It had connections to the river when packet boats delivered passengers and cargo here, and in later years a couple of docks loaded thousands of tons of coal onto barges. But Huntington was founded as a railroad town, and the railroads have dominated much of the city’s history.
As several smokestack industries in town have waned in the past half-century, so too has the influence of the rail industry. Now Huntington’s anchors are largely in the medical and education sectors of the economy. The city’s economic and social health for the next few years will rely on the health of Marshall University and the health care industry.
History is easy to talk about and celebrate. We can expect much of that in the next couple of years as plans for the sesquicentennial celebrations are developed and implemented.
As the old saying goes, making predictions is hard, especially about the future. If you look at West Virginia as a whole, how many people as late as 2000 predicted that horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing in the natural gas industry would play a large role in shrinking the coal industry?
As Huntingtonians and others look ahead into the future, what will they see? Is anyone predicting Huntington will be a city of 80,000 people again? If there’s a person doing that, he’s keeping it to himself. We don’t know what forces or trends in industry, politics, culture or other aspects of life will benefit Huntington or harm it. Lately talk has been about what the development of artificial intelligence will do to jobs and the economy. Will that help Huntington, and if so how much?
Different people will have different expectations of the city’s future, just as they have different interpretations of its past.
For now, have confidence that City Hall will hire the right person to steer the sesquicentennial celebration and make it a memorable experience for the 350,000 or so people in the Huntington-Ashland metro area.