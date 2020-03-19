Caution is one thing. Overreaction is another.
Some parts of government are taking caution too far in their desire to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Tuesday, officials in Lawrence County, Ohio, announced they would close the county courthouse to the public. If you want to apply for a marriage license or meet with someone to discuss a tax issue, you will need to make an appointment. That’s the only way courthouse security will let you in.
“These are definitely uncharted waters we are trying to navigate,” Lawrence County commissioners said in a news release issued after a closed-door meeting with other officeholders Monday.
Commission meetings will be closed to the public but will be livestreamed on the commission’s Facebook page. County employees are continuing to work and provide services via phone and other means, according to the release.
In addition to the courthouse, the lobby of the Lawrence County Department of Job and Family Services, including child support enforcement and children’s services, is closed except for scheduled appointments.
Those restrictions also apply to most other offices and agencies the Lawrence County Board of Commissioners oversees.
The same day the Lawrence County restrictions were announced, the Social Security Administration announced that all local SSA offices, including those in the Tri-State area, are now closed to the public for in-person services to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19.
According to a news release from the Social Security national press office, the offices were ordered to be closed to the public Tuesday and will only offer phone services until further notice because of COVID-19.
And Wednesday, the Huntington City Council announced it will not allow the public to attend its meetings. Meetings will be livestreamed and the public may submit questions ahead of time, but access to the meeting itself will be restricted.
The West Virginia State Capitol Complex is open for official business and for people to access government services, but it is closed to tours and nonofficial business during the virus outbreak to protect the public and state employees, according to the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety. Services are still available by phone or online.
You don’t need an appointment with a grocery store to buy a gallon of milk, but you do need an appointment with a government agency to take care of business or receive an official invitation to attend a meeting of elected officials. Something there is not right.
Not only are these and similar closings inconvenient to the public, but they also bring up a First Amendment issue — the First Amendment as in the Bill of Rights.
Many people are familiar with the first four of the five rights enumerated in the First Amendment. The first four are freedom of religion, speech, press and assembly. The fifth right is “to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.” It’s not easy to petition the government for a redress of grievances when the government retreats behind locked doors and armed security when a real or perceived threat arises.
And that is what is happening here.
How can people ask questions of their elected officials at a public meeting if the elected officials won’t let people into the meeting room? Is the danger posed by this virus sufficient to isolate officials and limit their accountability to the public?
By coincidence, this is Sunshine Week. The News Leaders Association and the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press lead this annual nationwide celebration of access to public information and what it means for individuals and their communities.
A few weeks ago during the regular session of the West Virginia Legislature, the primary public access concern was whether state and local agencies could reduce their spending on legal advertising. Now the issue is one of whether people can access their government at all.
The threat posed by COVID-19 is bad enough. We cannot let its legacy be a government that has learned it can shut out the public at the first sign of a problem.