In a report that probably surprised no one, the Energy Information Administration reported last week that more coal mines in the United States closed than new ones went into production.
What may have been surprising was the ratio of almost 4-to-1 between closures and opening. The EIA reported 151 mines were idled or closed while 40 mines were opened or reactivated. The number of producing coal mines decreased by 18% from 2019 to 2020, according to the EIA.
“A comparable drop in producing U.S. coal mines (17%) happened in 2016, when coal producers faced challenging market conditions that resulted in numerous bankruptcies and industry consolidation. The declining number of new mines in recent years reflects reduced investment in the coal industry in the United States, less demand for coal internationally, and less demand for coal in the U.S. electric power sector,” the EIA reported.
The primary reason for mine shutdowns was one that is heard often: Lower natural gas prices pushed coal further out of the market for electricity generation. U.S. coal-fired generation last year was 20% lower than in 2019.
The number of producing mines has decreased 62% since 2008, according to the EIA.
“As the U.S. coal market contracted after 2008, smaller, less efficient mines were the first to close, and the majority of mine closures occurred in the Appalachia region. The Appalachia region still has the most coal mines in the country, even though more than half of its mines have closed since 2008. As of 2020, the Appalachia region had 285 surface mines and 164 underground mines. Although the Appalachia region has fewer underground mines than surface mines, more than 80% of its coal production in 2020 came from underground mines,” the EIA reported.
While most of coal’s problems have been in the side of the business that supports power generation, investment continues in mines that produce higher- quality coal that is used to make steel. The development of the Leer South mine in Barbour County is evidence of that.
Last week, Arch Resources executives said the company plans to open its new Leer South metallurgical coal mine near Philippi before the end of this month. The new mine will open as international markets for met coal improves and as the commodity has become more profitable for the company to produce.
The mine is a $392 million investment that will employ several hundred people. The Leer South mine recovers coal from the same reserve as the Leer mine in Taylor County, also owned by Arch Resources. Arch also operates the Beckley mine at Eccles in Raleigh County and the Mountain Laurel mine near Sharples in Logan County. Both mines produce met coal.
So while the coal industry gets smaller, parts of it continue to grow as markets change and investment money moves from the thermal side to the metallurgical side. Coal’s role in Appalachia’s economy will continue to wane. The hard part for government and other institutions will be managing that decline so it inflicts the least possible damage on the region.