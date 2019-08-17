Sometimes someone comes up with an idea and the rest of us reply with, "That's so obvious. Why hasn't anyone tried it yet?" Often, the answer is "money."
And so it is, or was, with an idea at the Collins Career Technical Center in Lawrence County, which has started a two-year program in heavy equipment operating.
On Aug. 13, about $220,000 worth of large equipment was delivered to the school for the new large equipment manufacturing program featuring construction equipment simulators and actual heavy equipment operations. The equipment included a full-size bulldozer, a skid-steer loader, a Towmotor forklift and two mini excavators.
Stephen Dodgion, superintendent of the technical center, told The Herald-Dispatch reporter Fred Pace that the two-year program for high school juniors and seniors trains students to work in the construction field utilizing heavy equipment such as bulldozers, cranes and scrapers.
The curriculum starts with high school juniors and offers classroom training that includes using a construction equipment simulator during the first year. When the students are seniors in their second year, they move on to actual use and maintenance of heavy equipment.
Eight students were enrolled in the program on the first day of school, but there was room for more, Dodgion said.
Dodgion said the center has contacted the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 18 regarding the new program.
"The union is where these students can go after completion of this program and apply to become apprentices," he said.
Graduates earn certification from the National Center for Construction Education and Research after successfully completing the program.
"This is a construction industry certification that gives graduates the credentials that pave the way for lucrative careers, job satisfaction and high skills," said Nick Tabor, the program's instructor, himself a union operator out of Local 18.
Dodgion said the school hopes to start a new large equipment manufacturing program for adults, too.
The new program is not an inexpensive one. It was made possible by a $350,000 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
For too long, blue collar jobs weren't considered to be the equal of white collar jobs. White collar jobs often require four-year college degrees or more. It was better to be one of the people who showered before going to work than one who showered after work.
But times have changed. Mike Rowe's "Dirty Jobs" helped some of that, and economic realities did, too. More young people are seeing that jobs in the trades can pay just as well and are as valuable to society as those in the white collar world.
Dodgion said currently there are many opportunities for career jobs with technical education.
"Right now that's where the need is in this country, and this program is one of many we offer to fill that need," he said.
There is a need for vocational and technical training at both the high school level and at the adult level. If the program at Collins Career Technical Center succeeds, it will provide another gateway into the construction industry for local students.