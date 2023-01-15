The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

An area that struggles to maintain its population and create new jobs as old ones disappear undoubtedly will have trouble with vacant and dilapidated buildings. West Virginia is no exception to that rule.

This is one of those areas of public interest that is best addressed at the local level, where residents and officials are affected most by decisions on which buildings should be removed first. The problem is that the local level is where resources are stretched the furthest to provide basic services. Thus, the state has a role in setting rules and providing resources.

