For several decades, the Marshall University campus has seen growth and change. Old buildings have come down - remember Northcott Hall? - while others, such as Drinko Library, have gone up. When Marshall students return to campus this weekend and early next week, they will see changes.
As detailed in Sunday's The Herald-Dispatch by reporter Taylor Stuck, new buildings are opening and major renovations to others are underway.
The most noticeable changes will be in the Memorial Student Center, a 1970s-era building that is getting a major upgrade. A new food court is ready for business, and by the end of October renovations to the main lobby area should be finished. Work to update the Twin Towers dormitories have begun.
Off the main campus and closer to Cabell Huntington Hospital, the School of Pharmacy's new building, named for late Marshall President Stephen J. Kopp, opened this month. Fairfield Landing, an apartment complex for graduate students, is now open. It will be used as a recruiting tool for the physician assistant program that begins next fall.
And farther out, Marshall is spending about $100,000 to develop a composting center near the Walmart on U.S. 60. That facility will compost waste food and paper from campus and convert it into compost that can be used on campus or sold. Eventually it could accept food waste from local restaurants, said Marshall President Jerome Gilbert.
Gilbert said Marshall has spent about half a billion dollars in the past 10 to 15 years on projects to improve the university, and it has others in the works. Among them are the new baseball field on 5th Avenue and a new building on 4th Avenue to house the College of Business. Marshall alumnus Brad Smith donated the first $25 million of the building's cost, and fundraising is underway to raise the additional $15 million that is needed.
"I would love to see Marshall as a bigger and more vibrant campus" in the next 10 to 15 years, Gilbert told Stuck. "More students, perhaps more dormitory space, more research facilities, some programming - a major force in this region with a national reputation with an R1 research status."
As with most capital investments, each dollar spent must generate one or more dollars in return. During his tenure, Kopp said he would not approve any new programs unless they could pay for themselves.
These changes are expensive, and Gilbert told Stuck that a major capital campaign to raise money from private sources will be announced in October. The balancing act Gilbert and others face is anticipating Marshall's capital needs and balancing those against the ability of students to pay part of the cost through tuition and fees. Prospective students and their families already weigh the cost of tuition at Marshall against that at a community and technical college, so competition exists. Marshall has to show that its advantages are more than monetary.
While there are concerns West Virginia has too many four-year colleges - that's a topic for a later date - no one doubts the need for Marshall or the impact it has on West Virginia and neighboring states. The constant state of construction on campus shows the school can change to meet the ever-changing needs of students. It also shows that Marshall officials are looking ahead and keeping the university relevant in a competitive educational environment.