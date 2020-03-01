To paraphrase former Chicago Mayor and Obama adviser Rahm Emanuel, you never let a good apocalypse go to waste.
The coronavirus known as COVID-19 is all over the news lately. It seems half or more of news coverage and commentary is dominated by people using the disease for political purposes.
Depending on who you listen to, the virus is nothing to worry about or it is the one thing that will destroy President Donald Trump’s re-election effort. The coronavirus is no longer a matter of health or governance. It’s a matter of partisan politics, and that’s not good. Politicians and their supporters should not be alarmist, nor should they gloss over the potential for serious consequences from this disease.
“Democratic White House hopefuls are seizing on President Donald Trump’s delayed response to the coronavirus outbreak, calling it the latest evidence of his incompetence and warning that the crisis may only deepen as a result,” The Associated Press reported Friday.
The AP added, “But some experts and Democrats warn that the candidates risk exacerbating a public health crisis if they go too far in politicizing the virus that causes the COVID-19 illness.”
Meanwhile, one popular conservative commentator has said COVID-19 has had less impact on the nation than the common cold, a statement that could lead some people to downplay the threat the disease poses. It was followed by online debates of whether a mortality rate from the disease of 2% to 3% is, for lack of a better word, acceptable.
As of Friday, the AP reported, COVID-19 had infected more than 83,000 people around the world. Mainland China and South Korea have been hit hardest. Worldwide, 2,870 deaths have been linked to the disease. All but 82 have been in China. The United States had only 60 confirmed cases, with no deaths reported as of Friday.
The AP’s count had no numbers from North Korea, which is not surprising.
How the president and the government agencies under his supervision handle their response to COVID-19 are legitimate targets of criticism, but those should be backed by facts and results rather than an obvious attempt to score political points.
This is not to downplay the potential for damage the virus could cause if it spreads throughout the nation. When politics and epidemiology intersect, though, bad things can happen.
Here in West Virginia, we’ve been mostly spared from the political aspect of COVID-19 so far. At the moment the last week of the Legislature’s 60-day regular session is dominating political talk. When the session ends, the Mountain State might join in the political frenzy over COVID-19 as election season kicks into gear. It’s too early to tell.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers guidelines for preventing the spread of the virus. Among them: Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Stay home when you are sick. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
None of these suggestions has anything to do with politics.
The political back and forth of COVID-19 is why a large segment of the voting-age population is so disappointed by politics and tunes it out. It’s why some people might not be taking precautions against the spread of the virus.
COVID-19 is not something to be ignored. But neither should it be a vehicle for political arguments. People on both sides of the aisle should set aside their differences and work for the common good.
This is one apocalypse-in-waiting that should go to waste.