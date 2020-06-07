The 2012 primary election in West Virginia is Tuesday. Given the interest in absentee balloting and early voting so far in this election cycle, there’s a good chance that many voters in the city of Huntington have already cast their ballots.
Huntington has had an up-and-down cycle since the 2016 elections. It’s seen growth at Marshall University. Movement has begun on redeveloping the former ACF Industries site in the Highlawn neighborhood. There seems to be more optimism about the city’s future.
On the other hand, the coronavirus-related shutdown of many small businesses has cut into city government’s revenues and could cause short-term problems for its financial stability. Longstanding problems were being solved, and then the shutdown hit.
Of course, challenges remain. Police Department staffing fluctuates with the economy and unforeseen financial concerns. Infrastructure is always a concern; high-traffic streets and underpasses flood after heavy rains. Homelessness remains a problem, as does drug abuse.
Local problems usually require local solutions. The president, Congress, the governor and the Legislature can help by offering laws and money, but ultimately the responsibility for solving local problems rests with local communities and local government.
Huntington’s mayor and the 11 seats on City Council are up for election this year. As with so many offices this year, from the federal level down to city council races, it seems we’re not just voting for candidates; we’re voting for the direction this nation, this state and this city will take in the next four years. Do we stay the course, or do we want sweeping change?
Thus it is with the Huntington City Council. The council is composed of 11 members. Nine are elected from districts, and two are elected at-large. Only four of the 11 are running or can run for reelection this year. One of the four is in a contested primary. The other three are uncontested and will go ahead to the general election.
The 11 seats have 12 contested races in the primary; there are 39 candidates in the 12 contested races. Candidates are young and old, male and female, white collar and blue collar, natives and transplants; incumbents, experienced politicians and newcomers.
Each voter in the city has three votes — one at the district level and two at large. One vote goes to the person who will fight for his or her district’s needs while the other two go to people who look out for the interests of the city as a whole.
The Herald-Dispatch editorial board would have liked to have met with all 39 candidates running in contested races so its members could offer endorsements. Thanks to the novel coronavirus, that was not possible. We do plan to meet with many candidates who win their primary races and move on to the general election.
As noted above, there is a good chance that a high percentage of registered voters have already cast their ballots. Some, though, have not yet made up their minds or else they insist on keeping the tradition of showing up at their polling places on Election Day.
To the first group, we recommend The Herald-Dispatch Election Guide, which can be found online at https://www.herald-dispatch.com/elections/. It offers information submitted by candidates and can help guide your decision in the races you are most connected to.
As has been said here many times before, if you care, vote. Research candidates to see who best matches your vision for the city. Then act by voting. It’s your right and your responsibility.