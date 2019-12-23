The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register published this editorial Dec. 18 regarding a lawsuit about whether Gov. Jim Justice should be required to live in the Governor’s Mansion:
Whether Gov. Jim Justice should be required to reside in the Governor’s Mansion in Charleston remains unfinished business in West Virginia. It needs to be resolved by the state Supreme Court.
For more than a year, a lawsuit filed by House of Delegates member Isaac Sponaugle over the matter has remained unresolved. Sponaugle, D-Pendleton, objects to Justice’s practice of residing at his Lewisburg home and commuting to Charleston. He points out the state constitution requires the governor and certain other officials to reside at “the seat of government,” which is Charleston. For his part, Justice maintains he spends plenty of time at the Capitol and does not need to reside at the mansion.
Though the matter has been debated in Kanawha County Circuit Court, it undoubtedly will have to be resolved by the state Supreme Court. Last week, Justice’s attorneys officially asked the high court to rule on the matter.
Supreme Court justices should do that as soon as is practical, for two reasons. One is that the matter may become an issue in the 2020 gubernatorial election. Justice deserves an answer for that reason.
Second is how the matter will affect governors and other state officials in the future. Whether they will be required to live in Charleston is not a trivial concern.
High court justices should put the governor’s residence case on their fast track for consideration early next year.
Bevin’s pardons were an injustice
The Bowling Green (Kentucky) Daily News published this editorial on Dec. 17 regarding the pardons issued by former Gov. Matt Bevin just before he left office:
One of the main topics of discussions right now is how could former Gov. Matt Bevin, during his final days in office, pardon people who were convicted of horrific murders?
We, like countless others across the state, especially the victims’ families, would love to know the answer.
Few of these pardons make any sense to us. One locally was the pardon of Michael “Drew” Hardy, who was convicted of murder, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and multiple counts of first-degree wanton endangerment in the 2014 death of Jeremy Pryor, 32, in a vehicle crash in Bowling Green.
Hardy was 20 at the time and had served a bit more than three years of a 20-year sentence when he was granted the pardon by Bevin. This ... sends a horrible message to others who have committed similar criminal acts that if they do the same thing Hardy did they might get pardoned as well. It’s worth mentioning that when Hardy was arrested after he killed Pryor, he was two times over the legal limit of alcohol consumption. Hardy chose to get behind the wheel highly impaired that evening and in doing so took the life of an innocent man who was on his way home after delivering food as part of his job.
Where’s the justice with this pardon for the Pryor family, who lost their loved one at the hands of a murderer and will never see him again?
No justice at all, in our view. We feel deeply sorry for the Pryor family not only for their loss, but for the pain this pardon generated. It was a slap in their face, especially right before Christmas, to know that this convicted murderer will be walking the streets free while their loved one is gone forever.
Shame on you, Gov. Bevin.
There were other pardons by our former governor that make absolutely no sense as well and add insult to injury to the victims’ families.
One of them included in Bevin’s list of more than 400 pardons was Micah Schoettle, who was sentenced to 23 years in prison after raping a 9-year-old child. Bevin’s pardon of Patrick Brian Baker, convicted of homicide during a 2014 home invasion, has drawn criticism as being a potential political favor. Baker’s family held a fundraiser for Bevin that raised $21,500 to benefit Bevin.
This is a rather large amount of money that was given to Bevin. Was it pay for play? We hope not, but we do know some lawmakers seek an investigation into whether there was or not.
Republicans and Democrats in the state and across the country are outraged as well. Bevin shouldn’t have rewarded criminals who raped and murdered innocent people with his pardons.
By doing so, he sadly reopened the wounds of victims’ families, most of whom are still trying to cope with the loss of their loved ones.
It was a very sad and unfortunate move by our former governor.