The Lawrence County Board of Commissioners has just completed an expensive update to the county courthouse in Ironton — an update that does not please some county residents.
Tuesday, several people attending a commission meeting complained about the county’s plans to close the existing access that is convenient to the public in favor of a newer one that is inconvenient.
As reported by David E. Malloy, the county reopened the South 4th Street doors of the courthouse Monday following completion of a $6.6 million renovation to the first floor of the courthouse. While that work was underway, the public used the doors on the other side of the courthouse, on South 5th Street.
The problem is that the South 5th Street access is next to the sidewalk, while the South 4th Street entrance requires more walking — about half a block from the street.
The plan now is to close the South 5th Street entrance at the end of this month.
“That’s a bad decision,” said Jim Sites, an Ironton area resident who frequently attends commission meetings. “Nobody is happy about it. I never use the 4th Street entrance.”
He said it is much easier to drop off someone in a car along South 5th Street than on South 4th. It’s also more convenient for the elderly or those in a wheelchair to use the ramp along the 5th Street entrance, Sites said.
“You have to come up quite a distance on the new ramp,” he said.
Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless also doesn’t want to see the South 5th Street doors closed to the public. His office and the county jail are across the street from that entrance.
“Some elderly people stopped me to express their concerns” about the closing, he said.
The county commissioners are caught between competing demands. People want convenient access to buildings where they interact with government, such as paying taxes or applying for a marriage license. The Lawrence County Commission needs to satisfy that desire while balancing it with recommendations from the Ohio Supreme Court that courthouses have only one public entrance.
The simple fact is that most courthouses in Ohio and elsewhere were built before workplace security became a concern. Public buildings and private businesses have had to change when and how members of the public are allowed inside.
Some public buildings, especially those housing court offices, have become virtual fortresses. It’s almost as if the people working there are afraid of the people they serve.
Another access problem with the Lawrence County Courthouse is that the street next to it has only three handicapped parking spaces near the new entrance ramp. Meanwhile, a 25-space parking lot that had two handicapped parking spaces is being closed off to the public and reserved for courthouse officials.
Most businesses reserve spaces close to the door for their customers and their guests. Employees park farther away. With government, it’s different. Employees get the close-in spots, and everyone else walks or takes a shuttle.
Since school shootings became an annual occurrence and since 9/11, various levels of government have walled themselves off from the public. Trends have moved too far in the interest of security.
People are already disconnected enough from government as it is. Going forward, let’s consider how needs and desires for security contrast with the need for convenient public access so the public’s needs are the primary concern, not an afterthought.