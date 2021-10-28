Monday afternoon, the Ohio Department of Health issued new guidance — not orders or directives — regarding COVID precautions in schools. Now, any student — vaccinated or not, masked or not — who has been exposed to a person infected with COVID-19 in the school has the option to quarantine at home or wear a mask for 14 days after last exposure in order to continue in-person learning. After seven days, if the person is asymptomatic and tests negative between five and seven days after exposure, the student would no longer be required to wear a mask in the classroom.
The same day, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said that state reported its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in 11 weeks last week as many key benchmarks continued dropping in the fight against the virus.
And in West Virginia, Dr. Clay Marsh, the state’s coronavirus czar, said as cold weather pushes more people to congregate indoors, there is an increased risk of COVID-19 spread — especially from the delta variant. That much is common sense, but common sense can be an increasingly rare commodity in some matters.
The bottom line here is that the boom-and-bust cycle of COVID infections and our reaction to them is in a low point for now. As October gives way to November, caution is called for. Overreaction is not.
For now, government and health officials still refer to COVID-19 as a pandemic — a disease that has spread over a large area. It’s probably time to change that terminology from pandemic to endemic — a disease that will always be with us, always looking for vulnerable people to infect while the rest of us can rank it low on our daily assessment of risks we face.
The best thing people can do now is to use caution. People in vulnerable groups, such as the elderly, obese people, people with diabetes and others, should take more precautions in large gatherings, especially indoors. Vaccinations are good for those most in need, but as with everything else in modern life, the question of being vaccinated is as much a political statement or a method of virtue signaling as it is a medical one, and that’s unfortunate.
How an individual person, a group of people or an employer deals with that risk assessment involves many considerations, including ones of legal liability. No answers are as simple as yes or no.
It’s best that governors, including the one in West Virginia, give up their frequent COVID updates. As long as political figures are the face of the fight against COVID-19, the disease will remain a divisive political issue.
We as a region, a state and a nation need to take a step back and re-evaluate COVID-19 for what it is and what it is likely to be, and we need to ensure that what we do is being done for the right reasons.
In this case, it’s not a shame to let a crisis go to waste.