People in Europe are beginning to ask the question that more than half the U.S. population has asked and answered: Isn’t it time to end the coronavirus “emergency”?
According to the Associated Press, the government of Spain is taking steps to treat COVID-19 as an endemic instead of a pandemic. It is proposing to move from crisis mode to control mode. The virus is here to stay, so it should be treated the same way as the flu. The government accepts that people will be infected, and people who are most at risk will need extra care.
That would be a change for a country that went into a drastic lockdown two years ago. For three months, Spaniards had to stay home. They couldn’t go outside to exercise, children were banned from playgrounds and the economy virtually stopped, according to the AP.
Today Spain has one of Europe’s highest vaccination rates, but its economy has not fully recovered from COVID-fighting measures. Spain is ready to accept COVID’s permanence. Portugal and Britain are thinking the same way, according to the AP.
Here in the United States, we’re coming up on the second anniversary of the day the U.S. economy shut down to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Here in Huntington, police cruisers were visible at parks and playground equipment was roped off lest someone contract the virus by playing on the swingset or by enjoying the walking track at Ritter Park.
After two years, the “emergency” is over. People, communities and states have adapted to life with COVID-19 in the background. We’ve learned a lot about the disease, although there remains much we don’t know. We can’t let it control everything we do.
We’ve learned a lot about ourselves in this pandemic, too: how we handle public health threats and how far we’re willing to let politicians and the bureaucracy tell us how to live our lives during one. One casualty of this pandemic has been trust: trust in government and trust in each other to do the right thing — whatever the health establishment tells us that is this month.
While the U.S. health establishment may disagree, many Americans are past treating COVID as a pandemic. They wear masks only when they have to. They attend sporting events. They dine out. They accept that a deadly disease still moves among them, but they have decided to live their former lives anyway.
Other diseases are considered endemic in other nations. Malaria, tuberculosis and HIV kill hundreds of thousands of people each year, according to the AP.
Treating COVID-19 as an endemic instead of a pandemic is as much a political question as it is a medical one. Everything becomes a political matter if it hangs around long enough.
Long-term changes in health care will be needed to be made to cope with COVID’s presence. Other than that, it’s past time to accept that this struggle has ended in a draw.