A year ago, students attending Cabell County public schools were required to wear masks. Most people in the area had decided the COVID-19 pandemic was behind them, but school officials clung to their mask policy.
Now that policy is gone, as are many of the emergency measures put in place to deal with the disease.
The administration of President Joe Biden says it plans to end COVID emergency measures by May 11. Gov. Jim Justice has already lifted the COVID emergency in West Virginia, but that, too, was late. The people declared the emergency over at least a year ago, but the financial matters related to COVID response still need to be taken care of, thus the federal emergency remains.
The early days of the pandemic were dominated by fear and overreaction. “Panic” is not too strong of a word to describe many people’s reaction to an illness that public officials went overboard in responding to. Parks and playgrounds were closed for fear the virus could spread by contact with metal objects. Police were stationed in parking lots to prevent children and adults from getting sunlight and exercise. We couldn’t let people inadvertently kill grandma.
Small businesses were shut down. Some chain stores were closed because they sold the same “nonessential” items that other chain stores sold along with “essential” ones. Schools were shut down for months, and students grappled with online learning. Power grabs by federal and state government were common.
It took maybe a week for the first people to say “forget this” and return to their old habits of walking and fishing.
Three years later, COVID is largely behind us. The effects of COVID-19 — or more accurately, the effects of government’s and society’s response to COVID-19 — will be with us for decades. The shutdowns, mandates, quarantines and other measures created distrust of the public health establishment that will last for years.
The end of the federal-level COVID emergency carries monetary impacts. According to the Associated Press, “Hospitals will take a big financial hit in May, when the emergency comes to an end. They’ll no longer get an extra 20% for treating COVID-19 patients who are on Medicare.”
The AP reported Wednesday, “More than 1,000 people have pleaded guilty or have been convicted on federal charges of defrauding the myriad COVID-19 relief programs that Congress established in the early days of the pandemic. And more than 600 other people and entities face federal fraud charges.”
That was another thing that fed distrust during COVID. The emergency wasn’t just about the disease. It was about the money. When the federal government puts $4.6 trillion into COVID relief measures, crooks swoop in.
After May 11, there will be time to examine COVID’s origins and how it spread. What we got right in response. What mistakes were made and by whom. Who took advantage of COVID for their own political or monetary gain.
COVID-19 left a lasting legacy, for better or worse.
