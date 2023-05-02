Another sign that COVID-19 has moved from pandemic to endemic came last week when the Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported it administered only 36 COVID vaccinations in March.
In the eight-month period from July 2022 to February 2023, the department gave 2,100 vaccinations, which averages out to 262 to 263 per month. March’s number of 36 was only 14% of that average.
“We have the vaccine here, so if anybody needs a vaccine, we’re still open as we have been in the past for that,” Director of Nursing Kathleen Napier said during the Cabell-Huntington Board of Health’s monthly meeting Wednesday.
Information released during Wednesday’s board meeting showed Cabell County remained in low community transmission levels for the entire month of March. The number of COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people dropped from 13.6 to 6.4 cases.
Some people still wear masks for their own reasons, but it’s good to see that most indications COVID ever was a problem are no longer visible. However, the disease’s after-effects remain. Schools must intensify their teaching to recover the time that was lost COVID-related shutdowns. And last week, the Associated Press reported that Black churches have yet to see their attendance levels recover from pre-COVID days.
The AP qu0ted a Pew Research Center survey finding that the number of Black Protestants who say they attend services monthly has fallen from 61% in 2019 to 46% now, and they are the only group in which more than half (54%) attend services virtually.
“Several Black church leaders said it’s proved difficult to convince members to return for in-person worship. They note that many congregants are older, have inadequate access to health care, and hesitate to return to church for fear of catching a contagious illness,” the AP reported.
While states have ended their COVID emergencies — which in West Virginia’s case provided the governor’s office with a ton of money he was allowed to disburse as he pleased — the federal COVID emergency doesn’t end until May 11.
Last week, CNN reported the end of the emergency means private insurers will no longer be required to cover the costs of COVID tests.
“The federal government has encouraged continued coverage, but each company will ultimately be able to make their own decision,” CNN reported.
Bottom line: There are changes coming as the federal COVID emergency ends, but for most people it ended long ago. People in groups vulnerable to COVID-19 and its variants — including older people and those with comorbidities — should remain careful. For most of us, however, the task is repairing the damage caused by COVID and authorities’ reaction or overreaction to it.
