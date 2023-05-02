The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Another sign that COVID-19 has moved from pandemic to endemic came last week when the Cabell-Huntington Health Department reported it administered only 36 COVID vaccinations in March.

In the eight-month period from July 2022 to February 2023, the department gave 2,100 vaccinations, which averages out to 262 to 263 per month. March’s number of 36 was only 14% of that average.

