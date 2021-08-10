Given the depth and breadth that COVID-19 has infected everyday life in our nation and our world, it was inevitable that people would resort to dishonesty as they tried to beat the system. One that has become of concern recently is the ease of obtaining a fraudulent vaccination card.
A recent article by the Associated Press says faculty and students at dozens of schools are concerned about how easy it is to get fake vaccine cards. As schools require students and others to provide proof of vaccination, people who don’t want to be vaccinated are looking for fake cards.
Thus, a cottage industry has sprung up across the internet to accommodate people who say they won’t get vaccinated for either personal or religious reasons, according to the AP. One Instagram account sells laminated COVID-19 vaccination cards for $25 each.
It’s hard to believe someone who objects to being vaccinated for religious reasons would resort to such measures. It’s not hard to believe that someone who is anti-vaccine for practical reasons, such as distrust of a new vaccine that has yet to receive full approval, or philosophical ones, such as distrust of big government, would jump at the chance to obtain a fraudulent card.
Whatever the reason behind it, fraud is still fraud, and those who engage in it should suffer consequences. Colleges and universities have the right to require vaccination against COVID-19, just as they require protection against other diseases. Objections to that should be handled through the legislative process, not through fraud.
Meanwhile, another concern over fraudulent vaccination cards appears in the AP article. Benjamin Mason Meier, a global health policy professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, questions how institutions can verify vaccination records.
“The United States, unlike most countries which have electronic systems in place, is basing its vaccination on a flimsy paper card,” he said.
“There needs to be policies in place for accountability to make sure that every student is operating in the collective interest of the entire campus,” he said.
That would seem to violate the idea of medical privacy. On the other hand, the old concept of privacy is almost quaint now that people voluntarily surrender their privacy every time they use the plastic in their pocket or the phone in their purse.
It seems that every month something comes up with the novel coronavirus that forces us to consider how much we will allow it to rearrange our everyday lives. Vaccinations, masks, social distancing and more have changed our lives. Some people react with compliance, some with grumbling, some with civil disobedience and some with fraud. As cold weather approaches and forces us indoors again, there likely will be more such challenges ahead. May we react honorably when those challenges come.