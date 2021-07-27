Gov. Jim Justice’s plan to increase West Virginia’s vaccination rate against COVID-19 by using a lottery to give away cash and prizes has turned out to be a bust.
As reported by HD Media’s Phil Kabler, Justice’s shopping spree for luxury pickups has cost taxpayers slightly more than $1 million to date, as revealed in documents obtained under a Freedom of Information Act request. That bill covers the purchase of 13 of the 14 total trucks to be given away, according to invoices released by the Governor’s Office.
That includes an $83,109 Dodge Ram Longhorn 4x4, a $74,341 Jeep Gladiator and a $55,172 Toyota Tacoma. The Tacoma was the least expensive purchase to date. A $91,797 Chevrolet Silverado was the most expensive.
Justice has said purchases of sweepstakes prizes, as well as the weekly $1 million cash prizes, are being paid from unexpended federal CARES Act funds the state received in 2020.
According to the State Auditor’s Office, as of July 19, West Virginia had a balance of $578.68 million from the original $1.27 billion of CARES Act appropriations.
Whether it was a good idea to spend $1 million for 13 trucks given to people who might have been vaccinated before Justice announced his lottery plan is one question. The money spent on the trucks is less than one-half of 1% of the CARES Act money sitting unused somewhere.
The more basic problem is that the lottery has not improved the state’s vaccination rate. Most people who trusted the vaccines enough to get them have already done so. But why do so many people not trust them?
The list of likely answers would probably fill this page and spill over into the next one. The common theme would be lack of trust — of vaccines in general, of the speed at which these were developed, of government in general. This is not a problem unique to West Virginia. Other states, even those with lotteries to reward people who have been vaccinated, have not of themselves been able to improve rates much.
This distrust has been brewing for years. Remember President Barack Obama’s birth certificate and the 9/11 truther movement? And others of the past decade? Why should COVID-19 be different?
Justice himself would play a miniscule role in the distrust of the vaccines. Most of it comes from the federal government under two administrations of two parties. There have been questions about the source of the virus. About the need for lockdowns and mask mandates. About whether the lockdowns and the mask mandates worked, and why they were imposed to begin with.
You can’t buy trust, even with million-dollar prizes and luxury pickups. The vaccination lottery was a good faith effort that didn’t work. The basic problem is that too many Americans have lost their trust in government and other institutions. Building it back won’t be easy.