Prom season is upon us, meaning the end of the school year is nigh.
Some high school seniors are looking forward to moving on to college or a vocational program. Others have signed up for military service, while another group is ready to find a job and start their families.
In other words, a normal year — the first since the Class of 2019 graduated.
It was three years ago this month that governors nationwide, including West Virginia’s, closed schools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools tried remote learning with mixed success. Overall, remote learning held back students’ academic progress. With this current school year being the first full year that people have largely forgotten about COVID-19, the hope is that students have begun making up for lost classroom time.
Things were so different for everyone three years ago. We’ve dealt with social distancing, vaccine mandates, mask mandates, quarantines, rapid testing for every sniffle, one-way signs in grocery stores and sneeze guards everywhere. We’ve also dealt with the divisions in our society in how people responded to these anti-pandemic steps. Or, more accurately, these steps revealed the divisions that were already there in how people respond to authority.
The pandemic response was hard on small business. Some didn’t survive the lockdowns and forced closures. But the entrepreneurial spirit is difficult to crush, and recent openings of new small businesses show that people are again ready to invest their time and their money in their dreams.
One thing the pandemic taught large businesses is that some office workers can be trusted to work remotely. Some people actually work better in an isolated environment than being warehoused in a large office building. There are also drawbacks. Some problems and conflicts can be resolved better through face-to-face communication than by emails or Slack messages. It’s a balance some employers are still working on, but it could be the wave of the future.
West Virginia is poised to benefit from the remote work trend. Parts of the state are close enough to Washington, D.C., and Pittsburgh that remote work is feasible if workers must spend one or two days a week in the office. Other areas are close enough to Lexington or Louisville, Kentucky, or to Cincinnati or Columbus, Ohio, to make that option viable.
As long as West Virginia’s internet service is competitive with other areas’ and it is reliable, the state has much to offer to remote workers. Some incentive programs are attracting remote workers to specific areas, but it wouldn’t hurt to ramp up those efforts.
Some regions will be more attractive to imported remote workers than others. If a rising tide really does lift all boats (as long as they’re not tied too closely to the dock), they too can benefit.
It’s an opportunity that can’t be taken for granted.
