Sen. Joe Manchin wants Amtrak to study the possibility of upgrading the Cardinal to daily service. It may be a difficult sell, but it needs to be done.
Last week Manchin announced he had secured language in the pending federal Surface Transportation Investment Act authorizing Amtrak to evaluate ways it could restore the Cardinal to daily service.
The Cardinal, which links West Virginia communities with Chicago and New York City, once ran seven days a week. In 1981, Amtrak discontinued it. A congressional mandate initiated by then-Sen. Robert C. Byrd resurrected the train but limited it to running three days a week.
The train’s route uses CSX tracks through West Virginia. From the west, it enters the state at Kenova and heads east through Charleston until it leaves the state near White Sulphur Springs.
Increasing service from thrice weekly to daily has been talked about for years, but talk is all that has happened.
If Amtrak were to study upgrading the Cardinal to daily service, several questions would need to be answered. One is that the train uses CSX tracks, and CSX Transportation would need to agree to allow daily service. Whether daily service conflicts with CSX’s Precision Scheduled Railroading business model would need to be addressed.
The most important question is whether there is sufficient market demand and if not, can a marketing program increase demand to the point daily service would be profitable. The political demand might be there from members of Congress whose districts could benefit from daily service. And President Joe Biden himself was a frequent user of Amtrak service between the Capitol and Delaware. But can political considerations outweigh lack of market demand?
Mass transit options can work in heavily populated areas. In more rural ones, though, mass transit isn’t always feasible. Likewise, long-distance train travel cannot always compete with air service. It’s a matter of who wants to use Cardinal service and who can be persuaded to use it.
Amtrak service via the Cardinal has been good for West Virginia. It gives residents and people in bordering states another option for long-distance travel. Daily service would be more convenient and could be what seals the deal for greater ridership. If daily service on the Cardinal is a tough call, then Amtrak should give people along the route the opportunity to use it more. That would require a marketing campaign to make travelers aware of what the Cardinal can do.
We won’t know unless Amtrak tries.