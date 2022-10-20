This is the second of two editorials on the election of two members to the Cabell County Commission next month.
Jim Morgan wants to continue his years in elected office, while Liza Caldwell is ready to contribute to her community by being elected to the Cabell County Commission.
With few if any overt differences based on politics, the race for the full six-year term on the commission comes down to what voters want from a commissioner. It’s a similar question facing voters when choosing candidates for the unexpired term that’s also on the ballot: experience or a new approach by a newcomer.
The Herald-Dispatch is not endorsing any candidates in the county commission races. It has, however, met with all four.
Caldwell describes herself as “very fiscally conservative.” She wants to prepare for utility needs along West Virginia 2 as Nucor Corp. builds its new steel mill a few miles over the county line in Mason County.
When it comes to drug addiction and harm reduction programs, Caldwell, who has a child who successfully went through recovery, says both harm reduction and recovery are important, but they need to be supported correctly. She said she is concerned about the influx of out-of-state people seeking help, and she said the recovery industry needs oversight to protect people from abuse.
“The problem that I have is that there is no oversight,” she said.
Caldwell, 66, said she doesn’t plan to be on the commission for a long time.
“For me it’s a one-and-done, a one-term situation,” she said.
Morgan, 84, voted to support the Cabell-Huntington Health Department’s harm reduction program. He said the commission has done what it can to help the program.
“The county, fortunately, I believe, cooperated with the health department in their harm reduction program,” Morgan said. “To my knowledge, none of them are exactly perfect, but the opportunity to speak to somebody who is a user does give them a step up.”
He also pointed to his record in saving money on the county’s bill for housing inmates in the regional jail system, and he said he works well with Commissioner Kelli Sobonya.
As for why he’s running, “It’s an opportunity, I think, to do some good,” he said. Morgan said his doctor told him he’s in good health.
As with the election for the unexpired term, this choice comes down to which person, which approach or which party voters want.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.