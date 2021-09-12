We’ve lived with COVID-19 for about a year and a half now with no end in sight. After all this time, we still have no consensus on how to live with it long-term, and there’s no end in sight to that problem, either.
We’ve shown we can develop not one but three vaccines in record time to fight a pandemic. The problem has been with convincing people that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. Absent mandates from schools or employers — which have started and could grow in number — the percentage of vaccinated Americans appears to have peaked and stabilized. Anti-vaccine sentiment was around before the pandemic hit, and events of the past 18 months have swayed few anti-vaxxers.
Then there are masks. Some people embrace them; many others shun them. For every study a mask-wearing person points to as evidence that masks slow the spread of the disease, an anti-masker can find a study that appears to prove the opposite.
Vaccines and masks have given us new markers for how society is divided.
Eighteen months ago, there was consensus on what to do. We had mask mandates. Some businesses were forced to close; some never reopened or, if they have, they’ve not recovered. Social distancing became the norm, and grocery stories even marked aisles as one-way traffic.
The pandemic waned, but thanks to the delta variant it’s back and stronger. Last week, almost as many people in West Virginia were hospitalized for COVID-19 last week as there were when the disease was at its peak in January.
Then there are schools. Elementary, middle and high schools are day-to-day on whether certain classrooms can remain open or if they should go virtual if infection rates hit certain numbers. Masks are a contentious issue in public schools. Schools will have a difficult time delivering what children need in ways that work effectively. They can’t afford another year like the previous one.
So what’s the strategy? Statewide and nationwide, there is none. There’s little or no agreement on who should take control of the situation — if a virus of this sort can really be “controlled” — so individual states are doing their own thing.
At this time, it comes down to individual action and individual responsibility. Infected people need to isolate. People must respect the personal space of others. It would be good if people respected the choices of others, too, because constant arguing rarely changes minds. Examples work better than words.
Will the next 18 months be more of the same? If we work together, maybe not. SARS-CoV-19 is not going away. Minimizing its effects will depend more in individual action than government decrees. Act wisely.