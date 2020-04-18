The Charleston Gazette-Mail published this editorial on April 14:
A successful democracy demands participation of its citizens. In the U.S., the people have the most power and greatest say in how their city, county, state and country are governed by voting.
This is why low voter turnout numbers are so often bemoaned. Granted, powerful politicians have always done their best to suppress voter anger or enthusiasm — as gerrymandered districts and draconian voter ID laws across the country display. Low-polling, craven politicians will take every advantage they can get to remain embedded in office.
Still, the whole thing rests on participation, and this year, in West Virginia, more attention to detail will be required than usual.
In a way, voting should be more convenient for everyone in West Virginia in the primary — pushed back to June 9 as residents continue to limit leaving the home and practice social distancing to disrupt the spread of the coronavirus. The Secretary of State’s office is mailing an application for a mail-in (absentee) ballot to every registered voter. People won’t even have to leave their homes to vote in the primary.
But it’s up to each registered voter to fill out and return the application to the county clerk by the June 3 deadline. And the form has to be filled out correctly. The ballot application is the standard form for an absentee ballot. So those who don’t want to venture out to the polls because of concerns about COVID-19 must check the box that says “Illness, injury or other medical reason which keeps me confined” on the application. The subsequent mail-in ballot must be postmarked June 9 at the latest to be counted.
There is no reason on earth not to do this, but eligible voters need to make sure they’re registered and follow all the proper steps to make sure they get their ballot and it is properly counted. That may require a little more effort than just rolling up to a polling place, but all elections are important, and a healthy democracy is worth a little more time and trouble.
Don’t stereotype today’s teensThe Daily Independent of Ashland published this editorial on April 11:
Teenagers too often get a bad rap these days. Known as the iGeneration or Generation Z, they’re often criticized for spending too much time behind a screen, being “lazy” and just not being tough.
Newsflash: Most who have that perception of them are flat wrong.
Look at Grace Worthington for one of the latest examples of teenagers flourishing in selfless ways.
For her, this pandemic and its effects touched her heart. She wanted to help, so she went to work.
Instead of spending all waking hours binging on Netflix and video games, Worthington took to a sewing machine — which she’s apparently on her way to mastering — and is crafting masks for those who need them most. She tossed aside sleep — which teenagers require and are often criticized for doing too much of — and sacrificed that personal time to do beneficial for others.
We can all learn something from 16-year-old Grace Worthington.
A complete stranger several months ago, Kelly Davidson has gotten to know Worthington quite well over the last few months. She’s awestruck by the teenager’s determination.
“She’s got vision. She’s produced everything she’s set out to do,” Davidson said. “She’s creative and thinks outside the box.”
That should be a message that hits all of us. Instead of focusing on what you might deem negative traits teenagers possess, let’s open our eyes to what they can do. Be receptive to their ideas. They may come up with something that blows our minds — in a good way.
Allow them to have a redefined work ethic, one that gives them freedom to impact others in their own way.
They won’t all be like Grace Worthington. She’s a rare find.
But they may surprise you.