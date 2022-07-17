And so the fight goes on. It must. For how long? As long as this generation lives, because its members will bear the scars of opioid addiction for the rest of their lives.
The City of Huntington and Cabell County will continue their legal battles against the big three prescription drug distributors despite a federal court ruling on the Fourth of July that went against them on every count.
Plans to appeal were announced Thursday during a regularly scheduled meeting of the Cabell County Commission, which went into a 45-minute executive session with attorneys Paul T. Farrell Jr. and Mike Woelfel before returning and unanimously voting to appeal.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams attended Thursday’s meeting and said the city plans to appeal as well.
The two governments had sued drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. The case went to trial last year, and on July 4, David A. Faber, senior federal judge for the Southern District of West Virginia, released his 185-page ruling siding with opioid distributors in every aspect of the case.
Farrell said Faber’s ruling boils down to three things — it refuses to recognize under state law the theory of liability; it refuses to follow the national federal courts regarding the duties imposed by the Controlled Substances Act; and it makes a series of findings of fact that exonerate the distributors.
“The (state) mass litigation panel has ruled on all the legal issues in our favor. And the federal court has ruled on all the legal issues against us,” Farrell said. “So there will likely be the opportunity for appeals in both the state court by the defendants and by the political subdivisions in federal court.”
Williams noted that despite the loss — for now — in court, the trial gave the city and the county an opportunity to tell the story of the crisis for the world to hear how this region was targeted.
“The fact of the matter is in Cabell County over the last five years, over 800 people have died due to overdose,” he said. “We as elected officials need to hold responsible those who targeted our community. I’m highly disappointed by the result of the trial, but I’m even more determined than ever.”
Commissioner Kelli Sobonya said the county has an obligation to its voters.
“We were left holding the bag with this opioid epidemic, and I feel like we need to proceed and work with the city in a joint effort to appeal this decision,” she said.
No amount of money can adequately compensate people who became addicted to prescription opioids. Neither can it remove the pain felt by the families of people who died from overdoses.
Drug manufacturers and distributors and the physicians who knowingly ran pill mills caused great harm to this region when they gladly supplied every order for pills despite red flags that showed too many pills were being sold. They must be held accountable.
The fight isn’t over. Unless a settlement is reached, it could drag on for years. But it continues, as it must.