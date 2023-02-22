The saga of the group home or shelter or whatever the state’s plans for a building under construction on Norwood Road just outside Huntington city limits is over. Thankfully.
People in the neighborhood had been concerned because the state Division of Health and Human Resources had begun construction on a home to house individuals going through the criminal justice system with mental illnesses. Then they heard it would be repurposed as a home for foster children with mental illnesses.
All this came with little or no public notice from the DHHR.
Monday night, neighborhood residents gathered at Cross Roads United Methodist Church to discuss how they would deal with the situation. As noted by The Herald-Dispatch reporter Tyler Spence, the meeting was interrupted when organizers received a phone call from Delegate Matthew Rohrbach, who said the DHHR had agreed to repurpose the site again — this time as an office building.
“This type of facility is totally inappropriate in the area they selected,” Rohrbach said. “This was a decision made by DHHR with absolutely no input from the community,” Rohrbach said.
So true.
The DHHR could have met with residents before it began construction on the new building. Instead it went into silent mode, which is seldom a good idea in these situations.
This episode shows the utter failure of the Justice administration’s approach toward public information. Long before Jim Justice was sworn in as governor, state government had begun choking off the flow of information to the public. It was gradual, with inquiries from the media being ignored. When Justice took office, he hired a former media mogul to oversee the dissemination of information to the media and the public (same thing, really). That person decided he needed to be the spigot from which all information flowed. In 2020, Justice himself used COVID-19 to isolate himself from unwanted public interaction and, he hoped, accountability.
The DHHR followed Justice’s lead and clamped down on information about their plans for Norwood Road. Secrecy builds distrust, and the more the public learned about the DHHR’s plans, the more it became apparent something wrong was afoot.
In this case, state government listened. Unwillingly. Begrudgingly. And only through the efforts of voters demanding to know what their government planned for their neighborhood and their lives and through the intervention of a member of the Legislature.
Maybe the DHHR and other state agencies will learn from this. Be open and accessible. Accept — embrace — the fact that the voting public has a say in these things. Face headwinds instead of hiding from them. Accept the fact that people want to feel secure in their homes, and a state agency’s interests do not necessarily align with their own.
Will Justice and the people who follow his example learn from this? We’ll see.
