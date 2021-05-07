Many of us have done it, though we know better. We’re driving. Our phone dings. We have a text message or an incoming call. We pick up the phone to see what needs our attention. To do that, we take our eyes off the road, risking a serious and possibly fatal accident.
Using a handheld cellphone while driving is illegal in West Virginia. Soon it could be illegal in Ohio, too.
Holding a cellphone or other electronic device while driving in Ohio would be outlawed under legislation introduced Monday that takes aim at distracted driving by targeting not just texting but scrolling through social media and other hands-on phone uses, according to The Associated Press.
Having an electronic device in your hand while behind the wheel would also become a primary offense, meaning police wouldn’t need another reason such as speeding to pull drivers over, according to the bill introduced by Rep. Cindy Abrams, a Republican from Harrison in southwestern Ohio, and Rep. Brian Lampton, a Republican from Beavercreek in suburban Dayton.
The bill would ban all handheld uses of a phone, from sending a text to checking Facebook to punching in an address on a mapping app. It provides exceptions for first responders on their way to an emergency. It also includes a “one-swipe” exception to allow people to answer incoming calls and then disconnect them, according to the AP.
This has been tried before. Gov. Mike DeWine pushed for it last year, but he was not successful. Ohio is a state of many small towns with mayor’s courts that generate revenue from traffic tickets, so those communities could look at such a law the way they do speeding laws. The temptation could be irresistible, but that does not negate the fact that concentrating on a phone call or a text message can be a fatal distraction.
Laws requiring hands-free phone use while driving won’t prevent people from using their phones in the car. Those laws, however, can be a deterrent in the city, where driving while distracted can be more dangerous and law enforcement is more visible. Using a handheld phone can be less unsafe on the highway, but it’s still not a good idea.
Ohio officials should contact the West Virginia State Police and other authorities on this side of the border to ask how the law here has worked. If they’re worried about cellphone traps replacing speed traps in small towns, they can always require that all fines collected will go to the state, not into the village treasury.
It’s definitely a law worth considering.