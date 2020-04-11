The Charleston Gazette-Mail published this editorial on April 8:
In the time of the coronavirus, medical personnel are working long shifts, putting themselves in jeopardy to help others. Workers at essential facilities also are taxed as they provide vital goods and services to keep the country running during a pandemic.
Then, there’s everyone else. Those working from home to help slow the spread of the virus or those furloughed who, it is hoped, will go back to work when all this is over.
Many are now finding themselves with varying amounts of downtime not available before. Whether it’s a long-put-off project, organizing and sorting that closet or finally sitting down to write that treatise on a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, the natural inclination is to think you should be filling this new time gap with something. And yet for a lot of people, it remains hard to do.
There’s more than one factor at play, and it’s important people not beat themselves up if they feel like they’re not taking advantage of this sudden gift of time.
For one, most West Virginians and other Americans have never lived through something like this. Everyone is still adapting to a new normal, and there’s a great deal of uncertainty as to how long it will be this way.
And just because one is home doesn’t mean they suddenly have a glut of time on their hands. As Laura Vanderkam, author of “Off the Clock: Feel Less Busy while Getting More Done” and the host of the “New Corner Office” podcast, put it in an op-ed for The Washington Post:
“The measures required to slow the spread of coronavirus affect people’s time in different ways. A young couple with no kids will have more flexibility than a single parent whose 3-year-old is now home from day care and announcing that she needs to go potty five minutes into every video call. People accustomed to minimal interruptions will find that these forced breaks make their usual tasks take longer, as plenty of research has found that task-switching zaps productivity. We lose time in transition, and getting back into the flow with each task takes time, too.”
There’s also an issue of expectations and ambitions going up against reality. As Vanderkam says, if one sits down with the goal of writing a screenplay, they will wind up distracted and doing anything other than that original goal. Instead of aiming for writing a novel, she says, aim for a specific word count that is achievable. In other words, break whatever it is down into manageable bites.
Another factor that can disjoint a sense of focus that many might not yet understand is grief. David Kessler, an authority on the topic, told the Harvard Business Review that the entire country is grieving in one way or another right now.
“We feel the world has changed, and it has. We know this is temporary, but it doesn’t feel that way, and we realize things will be different,” he said. “The loss of normalcy; the fear of economic toll; the loss of connection. This is hitting us, and we’re grieving. Collectively.”
That’s something most Americans aren’t used to feeling on this scale, Kessler said.
Kessler has some advice for dealing with this. For instance, he told the Business Review, if you’re feeling anxiety and imagining the worst possible outcome in your mind, try to even the scales by picturing the best outcome. He added that a lot of the adverse feelings about this crisis come from a lack of control. So, he advises, don’t fixate on problems beyond your own power.
“What your neighbor is doing is out of your control,” he said. “What is in your control is staying six feet away from them and washing your hands. Focus on that.”
Proper focus and realistic time management can be key for keeping a healthy outlook during the course of the pandemic. Don’t feel down about not working on the weeds in the backyard or failing to bang out the script for a fourth “Godfather” film.
It’s a strange time, and everyone adjusts and copes in different ways. Take it bit by bit, and hang in there.