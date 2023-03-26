The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

If states cannot acquire the drugs necessary to perform executions by lethal injection, they will seek other methods. That may require a return to the old ways. In a few states, it means the return of firing squads.

According to the Associated Press, last week Idaho lawmakers passed a bill to authorize the use of firing squads. Mississippi, Utah, Oklahoma and South Carolina also allow the use of firing squads for executions.

